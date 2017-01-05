Flying Monkey Capital Corp. Announces Expiry of Agreement in Principle with HUMN Pharmaceuticals Inc.

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - January 05, 2017) - Flying Monkey Capital Corp. (TSX VENTURE: FMK.P) ("FMCC" or the "Company"), a capital pool company, announces that the Agreement in Principle FMCC had entered into with HUMN Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("HUMN"), as announced by News Release posted on SEDAR on January 6, 2016 has expired and could not be renegotiated despite repeated best efforts by both parties.

The parties had agreed to attempt to extend their agreement pursuant to a private placement being completed, however such financing could not be agreed within a timeframe that met both parties expectations.

As a result FMCC is now actively seeking a business to acquire as its qualifying transaction.

Other Information and Updates

FMCC will continue to provide further details in respect of any proposed qualifying transaction, in due course, by way of news releases.

About Flying Monkey

Flying Monkey Capital Corp is a capital pool company. The Company is engaged in the identification and evaluation of assets or businesses with a view to completing a Qualifying Transaction.

