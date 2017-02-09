Flying Monkey Capital Corp. Announces Resignation of David W. Smalley as Director

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - February 09, 2017) - Flying Monkey Capital Corp. (TSX VENTURE: FMK.P) ("FMCC" or the "Company"), a capital pool company, announces that David W. Smalley resigned as a director of the Company effective February 9, 2017.

Other Information and Updates

FMCC will continue to provide further details in respect of any proposed qualifying transaction, in due course, by way of news releases.

About Flying Monkey

Flying Monkey Capital Corp. is a capital pool company. The Company is engaged in the identification and evaluation of assets or businesses with a view to completing a Qualifying Transaction.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.