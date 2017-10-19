Flying Monkey Capital Corp. Transfers to NEX and Continues with its Qualifying Transaction

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - October 19, 2017) - Flying Monkey Capital Corp. (TSX VENTURE: FMC.P) ("FMCC" or the "Company"), a capital pool company pursuant to Policy 2.4 of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"), announces the transfer of its listing to the NEX Board of the TSXV ("NEX") effective October 20, 2017 and provides an update on its qualifying transaction ("QT") with Fabled Copper and Gold Corp. ("Fabled").

The Company intends to complete its QT with Fabled and transfer its listing back to the TSXV. The listing on the NEX is designed to facilitate the preceding. Trading in the common shares of FMCC will remain suspended while FMCC pursues the closing of the QT with Fabled. The trading symbol for the Company will change from FMC.P to FMC.H.

In connection with the transfer to NEX, a total of 1,306,001 "seed shares" of the Company have been cancelled pursuant to the TSXV policies so that the average cost of the remaining 1,306,000 seed shares is equal to FMCC's IPO price of $0.10 per share.

The Exchange has in no way accepted the merits of the proposed QT and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.