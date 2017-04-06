FMW Media Works Corp.'s "NEW TO THE STREET" TV Show Interviews New Client Genoil's (GNOLF) CEO, David Lifschults -- Airing on FOX Business Network TV, April 30, 2017 @ 1:00 PM ET

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - April 06, 2017) - FMW Media Works Corp. announces the completed studio filming of the next episode of "NEW TO THE STREET." The episode has a fantastic and exciting interview with Genoil, Inc.'s ( OTCQB : GNOLF) CEO David Lifschultz. The scheduled airing is on April 30, 2017, at 1:00 PM EST on FOX Business Channel (FBN) -- potentially reaching 95 million homes. Check your local cable provider's channel lineup to find Fox Business Network in your area.

Genoil's David Lifschultz CEO talks about Genoil's business in China, Russia and around the globe and "how" Genoil is looking to supply the oil industry sector. GNOLF has a full range of products and services, from exploration through production, solutions for hydrocarbon development and recovery, upgrading and environmental protections services.

"New To The Street's" anchor Ken Evseroff says, "I was impressed with Genoil's commitment towards making oil more environmentally friendly for their clients and subsequently the public. I was equally impressed with their 50 billion dollars 'Letters of Intent' for energy projects in Russia and Chechnya, as well as a 'Letter of Intent' worth at least 5 billion dollars with a leading Chinese bank for a Middle Eastern client. The future seems bright for Genoil."

Alongside Genoil's debut on FBN, "NEW TO THE STREET" will be Speaking with Bill Doyle, CEO of Vystar Corporation ( OTC PINK : VYST); he will be discussing "how" their company is changing the plastics and Latex industries using environmentally friendly renewable and virtually hypoallergenic patented VYTEX latex.

Sean Folkson, CEO of Nightfood Holdings, Inc. ( OTC PINK : NGTF) will be discussing Nightfood Holdings' strategic position in the health food and snack markets.

Completing the "NEW TO THE STREET" line-up will be Tom Biscardi, CEO of Bigfoot Project Investments, Inc. ( OTC PINK : BGFT), who will be talking about the ongoing search for the "Bigfoot." "Bigfoot is real," states CEO Tom Biscardi, and BGDFT is putting their money on the line to prove it with a $1,000,000 bounty for information leading to the capture of this elusive beast. For details about this $1,000,000 "Bigfoot" bounty visit searchingforBigfoot.com.

Also debuting on "NEW TO THE STREET" team is Jane King from LilaMax Media. Jane King states, "I enjoyed talking with the executives of these companies that have such interesting stories but don't get the coverage in the mainstream business media. Genoil has a unique business model for energy that could be a valuable play for investors. Vystar is changing the plastics industry and could be a life changer for people suffering from allergies. It's fun and interesting to bring these innovative companies to the public."

About FMW Media Works Corp. ("NEW TO THE STREET")

FMW Media Works Corp. is a leading provider of business profiles and special corporate programming. FMW Media Works produces "NEW TO THE STREET" which paves the way to the latest financial issues, offering a blend of business and financial services news reporting and in-depth interviews relating to new products, economic analysis, and public company profiles. "NEW TO THE STREET" airs as paid TV programming, and airs in the United States reaching potentially 100 million homes, in Canada reaching potentially more than 5.3 million homes, and viewed on other select International stations. Visit www.NewToTheStreet.com.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainty and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/4/6/11G135314/Images/FMW-b2021949e297a0cc945a428b52e4b061.jpg