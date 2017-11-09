FMW Media Works and Recruiter.com Media Group Announce Partnership to Extend Social Media Reach for OTC and Small Cap Companies

MELVILLE, NY--(Marketwired - Nov 9, 2017) - FMW Media Works Corporation (www.fmwmediaworks.com), which provides marketing strategy, advertising, and marketing communication services to OTC and small cap companies, is proud to announce its partnership with Recruiter.com Media Group, the media arm of the most recognized recruiting website on the internet.

FMW creates market awareness for clients through various channels, including its business television program "New to the Street" (www.newtothestreet.com), broadcast on the Fox Business Network. To broaden its reach, FMW will now offer its clients Recruiter.com Media Group's unique and unmatched social media marketing services. With more than 10 million network members across more than 70 LinkedIn groups -- including the largest LinkedIn groups for CFOs, CIOs, and CMOs -- Recruiter.com Media Group provides tremendous value to "New to the Street" clients through extremely targeted marketing communications to a large audience of professionals and qualified individuals.

"I am excited to work with the team at Recruiter.com to offer Recruiter.com Media Group's social media services to our clients," says Vince Caruso, CEO of FMW Media Works. "This partnership will offer unparalleled reach for our clients. The 10 million LinkedIn group members will greatly enhance our reach and that of our clients."

Recruiter.com CEO Miles Jennings says, "'New to the Street' is an amazing platform in the new age of digital media. More and more research shows video engagement is the most powerful and effective marketing solution available. We are happy to work with FMW on a long-term strategy for their clients."

About FMW Media Works Corporation: FMW Media Works Corporation ("New to the Street") is a leading provider of business profiles and special corporate programming. FMW Media Works produces "New to the Street," which paves the way to the latest financial issues, offering a blend of business and financial services news reporting and in-depth interviews relating to new products, economic analysis, and public company profiles. "New to the Street" airs as paid TV programming and airs in the United States reaching potentially 100 million homes, in Canada reaching potentially more than 5.3 million homes, and on other select international stations. Visit www.NewToTheStreet.com.

About Recruiter.com: Recruiter.com, Inc., is an online global recruiting service that offers an industry-leading job market technology platform. With a highly engaged membership base, Recruiter.com works with hundreds of clients and employers and manages a social media following of more than 9 million people. Recruiter.com was voted "Top Tech Company to Watch" in 2014 by the Connecticut Technology Council, cited as one of the "Top 35 Most Influential Career Sites" in 2014 by Forbes, and listed by Inc. as one of the "9 Best Websites for Finding Top Talent." The career, HR, and recruiting experts of Recruiter.com have been cited and featured in hundreds of sites and publications, including The Wall Street Journal, Entrepreneur, Forbes, Mashable, Business Insider, Inc., Fox Small Business, Time, The Next Web, Yahoo Small Business, US News, Business2Community, Bloomberg, and SmartBrief. Visit https://www.recruiter.com or follow Recruiter.com on Twitter: @RecruiterDotCom.