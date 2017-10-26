FNB Bancorp Reports Third Quarter 2017 Earnings of $0.43 Per Diluted Share

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Oct 26, 2017) - FNB Bancorp ( NASDAQ : FNBG), parent company of First National Bank of Northern California (the "Bank"), today announced net earnings available to common stockholders for the third quarter of 2017 of $3,311,000 or $0.43 per diluted share, compared to net earnings available to common shareholders of $2,444,000 or $0.33 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2016.

During the third quarter of 2017, our net interest income was $11.8 million, an increase of $1.4 million from the third quarter of 2016. This increase was primarily the result of an increase in the average volume of our interest earning assets outstanding coupled with an increase in our earning rate when compared to the same period in 2016.

"During the third quarter of 2017, the Company was able to grow our net loan portfolio by $20.6 million. Loan production was strong during the quarter, and the Bank had the opportunity to purchase some very seasoned, high quality, single family residential mortgage loans during the quarter. Also during the quarter, our deposit balances increased by $22.7 million, which included a $13.5 million increase in our non-interest bearing DDA accounts. The growth in both the loan and deposit portfolios was complemented with a decrease in short term FHLB borrowings of $6 million. Net interest income was helped by the fact that the adjustable rate portion of our loan portfolio has begun to reset to higher yields, in response to increases to short term rates by the Federal Open Market Committee and increases in the short term LIBOR rates. The current low rate environment has put pressure on our net interest margin, but we have added enough interest earning assets at favorable spreads that we were able to expand our net interest margin by 4 basis points during the quarter. Our net interest margin was 3.97% for the third quarter and our increased earnings coupled with a flattening yield curve have allowed our capital base to increase by $2.5 million during the quarter and increase our cash dividend payout to $0.13 per quarter. We worked hard during the third quarter to maintain our profitability while continuing to provide for our customers' needs, providing them with the products they want delivered in an efficient and effective manner," stated CEO Tom McGraw.

"Our total non-accrual loans balance decreased by $0.4 million during the third quarter of 2017. This decrease was the result of management efforts to reduce the levels of our non-accrual loans. We utilize a conservative underwriting approach in our loan origination process which should serve to keep problem loans at acceptable levels as we work to prudently increase the size of our loan portfolio. There was no loan provision for or recovery of loan losses during the third quarter. We continue to see strong credit characteristics within our interest earning assets and our allowance for loan losses continues to be adequate for the level of risk that management has identified in our loan portfolio," continued Tom McGraw.

FNB Bancorp and Subsidiary CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (Dollar and share amounts in thousands, except earnings per share) As of September 30, 2017 2016 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 23,714 $ 17,342 Interest-bearing time deposits with financial institutions 230 204 Securities available for sale, at fair value 360,301 358,877 Other equity securities 7,567 7,206 Loans, net of deferred loan fees and allowance for loan losses 829,100 741,407 Bank premises, equipment and leasehold improvements, net 9,417 9,918 Bank owned life insurance 16,540 16,145 Accrued interest receivable 4,804 4,544 Other real estate owned 1,471 1,346 Goodwill 4,580 4,580 Prepaid expenses 469 670 Other assets 16,421 15,309 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,274,614 $ 1,177,548 LIABILITIES Deposits: Demand, noninterest bearing $ 309,753 $ 285,767 Demand, interest bearing 122,353 110,147 Savings and money market 482,335 491,047 Time 130,630 116,496 Total Deposits 1,045,071 1,003,457 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 85,000 37,000 Note payable 3,900 4,500 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 19,447 18,847 Total Liabilities 1,153,418 1,063,804 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock, no par value: 85,309 76,065 Retained earnings 34,655 33,123 Accumulated other comprehensive earnings, net of tax 1,232 4,556 Total Stockholders' Equity 121,196 113,744 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,274,614 $ 1,177,548

FNB Bancorp and Subsidiary CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (Dollar and share amounts in thousands, except earnings per share) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2017 2016 2017 2016 INTEREST INCOME Interest and fees on loans $ 10,646 $ 9,301 $ 31,089 $ 28,735 Interest on dividends and securities 2,085 1,815 6,017 5,231 Interest on deposits with other financial institutions 54 6 84 37 Total interest income 12,785 11,122 37,190 34,003 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 737 657 2,050 2,149 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 241 10 601 19 Interest on note payable 54 54 162 167 Total interest expense 1,032 721 2,813 2,335 NET INTEREST INCOME 11,753 10,401 34,377 31,668 (Recovery of) provision for loan losses - - (140) 150 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER (RECOVERY OF) PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 11,753 10,401 34,517 31,518 NONINTEREST INCOME Service charges 571 623 1,732 1,862 Net gain on sale of available-for-sale securities 59 140 210 381 Earnings on bank owned life insurance 103 95 293 300 Other income 239 244 759 729 Total Noninterest Income 972 1,102 2,994 3,272 NONINTEREST EXPENSES Salaries and employee benefits 4,824 4,821 14,460 14,635 Occupancy expense 704 645 2,062 1,893 Equipment expense 436 445 1,244 1,317 Professional fees 340 298 1,221 979 FDIC assessment 90 150 310 450 Telephone, postage, supplies 321 300 943 901 Advertising expense 127 104 342 404 Data processing expense 145 147 428 479 Low income housing expense 122 71 350 213 Surety insurance 89 88 262 262 Director fees 72 72 216 216 Other real estate owned expense (recovery), net - - 17 (10) Other expenses 378 372 1,076 1,210 Total Noninterest Expense 7,648 7,513 22,931 22,949 EARNINGS BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 5,077 3,990 14,580 11,841 Provision for income taxes 1,766 1,546 4,829 4,382 NET EARNINGS AVAILABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 3,311 $ 2,444 $ 9,751 $ 7,459 Per Share Data: Basic earnings per share available to common stockholders $ 0.45 $ 0.34 $ 1.33 $ 1.03 Diluted earnings per share available to common stockholders $ 0.43 $ 0.33 $ 1.29 $ 1.01 Cash dividends declared $ 959 $ 738 $ 2,620 $ 2,107 Average shares outstanding 7,375 7,264 7,344 7,216 Average diluted shares outstanding 7,619 7,428 7,579 7,402 Shares outstanding as of the end of period 7,403 7,269 7,403 7,269

FNB Bancorp and Subsidiary FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Dollar and share amounts in thousands, except earnings per share) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2017 2016 2017 2016 AVERAGE BALANCES: Total Assets $ 1,264,864 $ 1,159,129 $ 1,251,583 $ 1,153,889 Total Loans 820,497 740,218 819,519 741,180 Total Earning Assets 1,198,556 1,092,060 1,186,265 1,081,448 Total Deposits 1,042,106 1,014,541 1,026,003 1,017,172 Total Stockholder's Equity 119,334 112,448 115,479 109,211 SELECTED PERFORMANCE DATA Annualized return on average assets 1.05 % 0.84 % 1.04 % 0.86 % Annualized return on average equity 11.10 % 8.69 % 11.26 % 9.11 % Net interest margin (taxable equivalent) 3.97 % 3.88 % 3.96 % 4.00 % Average loans as a percent of average deposits 78.73 % 72.96 % 79.87 % 72.87 % Average total stockholders' equity as a % of average total assets 9.43 % 9.70 % 9.23 % 9.46 % Annualized common dividend payout ratio 28.96 % 30.20 % 26.87 % 28.25 %

NON-PERFORMING ASSETS (Extracted from (Dollars In Thousands) audited annual (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) financial statements) (Unaudited) September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2017 2017 2017 2016 2016 Non-accrual loans $ 6,933 $ 7,363 $ 8,444 $ 6,647 $ 6,903 Other real estate owned 1,471 1,459 1,443 1,427 1,346 Total non-performing assets $ 8,404 $ 8,822 $ 9,887 $ 8,074 $ 8,249 Loan loss reserve $ 10,250 $ 10,177 $ 10,144 $ 10,167 $ 10,092 Non-accrual loans/Gross loans 0.83 % 0.90 % 1.03 % 0.84 % 0.92 % Loan loss reserves/Gross loans 1.22 % 1.24 % 1.24 % 1.28 % 1.34 %

FNB Bancorp and Subsidiary CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollar and share amounts in thousands, except earnings per share) (Extracted from audited annual (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) financial statements) (Unaudited) September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2017 2017 2017 2016 2016 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 23,714 $ 21,859 $ 25,337 $ 15,758 $ 17,342 Interest-bearing time deposits with financial institutions 230 230 205 205 204 Securities available for sale, at fair value 360,301 362,006 353,364 360,105 358,877 Other equity securities 7,567 7,567 7,211 7,206 7,206 Loans, net of deferred loan fees and allowance for loan losses 829,100 808,508 807,191 782,485 741,407 Bank premises, equipment and leasehold improvements, net 9,417 9,416 9,571 9,837 9,918 Bank owned life insurance 16,540 16,438 16,349 16,247 16,145 Accrued interest receivable 4,804 4,945 4,785 4,942 4,544 Other real estate owned 1,471 1,459 1,443 1,427 1,346 Goodwill 4,580 4,580 4,580 4,580 4,580 Prepaid expenses 469 621 768 856 670 Other assets 16,421 16,032 15,917 15,746 15,309 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,274,614 $ 1,253,661 $ 1,246,721 $ 1,219,394 $ 1,177,548 LIABILITIES Deposits: Demand, noninterest bearing $ 309,753 $ 296,249 $ 287,029 $ 296,273 $ 285,767 Demand, interest bearing 122,353 129,435 125,643 121,086 110,147 Savings and money market 482,335 472,050 496,697 487,763 491,047 Time 130,630 124,604 115,622 114,384 116,496 Total Deposits 1,045,071 1,022,338 1,024,991 1,019,506 1,003,457 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 85,000 91,000 86,000 71,000 37,000 Note payable 3,900 4,050 4,200 4,350 4,500 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 19,447 17,546 17,198 14,224 18,847 Total Liabilities 1,153,418 1,134,934 1,132,389 1,109,080 1,063,804 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock, no par value: 85,309 85,159 84,603 84,283 76,065 Retained Earnings 34,655 32,306 29,842 27,577 33,123 Accumulated other comprehensive earnings (losses), net of tax 1,232 1,262 (113) (1,546) 4,556 Total Stockholders' Equity 121,196 118,727 114,332 110,314 113,744 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,274,614 $ 1,253,661 $ 1,246,721 $ 1,219,394 $ 1,177,548

FNB Bancorp and Subsidiary CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Dollar and share amounts in thousands, except earnings per share) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2017 2017 2017 2016 2016 INTEREST INCOME Interest and fees on loans $ 10,646 $ 10,370 $ 10,073 $ 9,578 $ 9,301 Interest on dividends and securities 2,085 1,989 1,943 1,925 1,815 Interest on deposits with other financial institutions 54 19 11 7 6 Total interest income 12,785 12,378 12,027 11,510 11,122 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 737 677 636 631 657 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 241 214 146 48 10 Interest on note payable 54 55 53 55 54 Total interest expense 1,032 946 835 734 721 NET INTEREST INCOME 11,753 11,432 11,192 10,776 10,401 Recovery of loan losses - (140) - - - NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER RECOVERY OF LOAN LOSSES 11,753 11,572 11,192 10,776 10,401 NONINTEREST INCOME Service charges 571 564 597 599 623 Net gain on sale of available-for-sale securities 59 123 28 57 140 Earnings on bank owned life insurance 102 89 102 102 95 Other income 240 236 283 565 244 Total Noninterest Income 972 1,012 1,010 1,323 1,102 NONINTEREST EXPENSES Salaries and employee benefits 4,824 4,862 4,774 4,839 4,821 Occupancy expense 704 707 651 635 645 Equipment expense 436 406 402 448 445 Professional fees 340 408 473 384 298 FDIC assessment 90 90 130 150 150 Telephone, postage, supplies 321 325 297 298 300 Advertising expense 127 107 108 120 104 Data processing expense 145 144 139 178 147 Low income housing expense 122 123 105 71 71 Surety insurance 89 89 84 85 88 Director fees 72 72 72 72 72 Other real estate owned expense, net - 7 10 5 - Other expenses 378 338 360 458 372 Total Noninterest Expense 7,648 7,678 7,605 7,743 7,513 EARNINGS BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 5,077 4,906 4,597 4,356 3,990 Provision for income taxes 1,766 1,555 1,508 1,314 1,546 NET EARNINGS AVAILABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 3,311 $ 3,351 $ 3,089 $ 3,042 $ 2,444

FNB Bancorp and Subsidiary (Dollar and share amounts in thousands, except earnings per share) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2017 2017 2017 2016 2016 Per Share Data: Basic earnings per share available to common stockholders $ 0.45 $ 0.46 $ 0.42 $ 0.42 $ 0.34 Diluted earnings per share available to common stockholders $ 0.43 $ 0.44 $ 0.41 $ 0.41 $ 0.33 Cash dividends declared $ 959 $ 882 $ 780 $ 739 $ 738 Average shares outstanding 7,375 7,342 7,301 7,275 7,264 Average diluted shares outstanding 7,619 7,585 7,518 7,461 7,429 Shares outstanding as of end of period 7,403 7,362 7,311 7,280 7,269 SELECTED PERFORMANCE DATA Annualized return on average assets 1.05% 1.07% 1.00% 1.02% 0.84% Annualized return on average equity 11.10% 11.58% 11.24% 10.88% 8.69% Net interest margin (taxable equivalent) 3.97% 3.93% 3.98% 3.89% 3.87% Average loans as a percent of average deposits 78.73% 81.18% 79.73% 75.01% 72.96% Average total stockholders' equity as a % of average total assets 9.43% 9.21% 8.91% 9.38% 9.70% Annualized common dividend payout ratio 28.96% 26.32% 25.25% 24.29% 30.20% (Extracted from LOANS audited annual (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) financial statements) (Unaudited) September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2017 2017 2017 2016 2016 Real estate loans: Construction $ 49,374 $ 46,325 $ 49,490 $ 43,683 $ 38,163 Commercial 443,556 436,286 431,295 421,222 404,964 Multi family 109,396 104,373 112,911 105,963 83,944 Residential 174,000 166,610 169,373 170,523 173,441 Commercial & industrial loans 51,827 57,217 49,277 48,874 50,870 Consumer loans 11,193 8,884 6,065 3,533 1,630 Gross loans 839,346 819,695 818,411 793,798 753,012 Net deferred loan cost (fees) 4 (1,010) (1,076) (1,146) (1,513) Allowance for loan losses (10,250) (10,177) (10,144) (10,167) (10,092) NET LOANS $ 829,100 $ 808,508 $ 807,191 $ 782,485 $ 741,407

Cautionary Statement: This release contains certain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those stated herein. Management's assumptions and projections are based on their anticipation of future events and actual performance may differ materially from those projected. Risks and uncertainties which could impact future financial performance include, among others, (a) competitive pressures in the banking industry; (b) changes in the interest rate environment; (c) general economic conditions, either nationally or regionally or locally, including fluctuations in real estate values; (d) changes in the regulatory environment; (e) changes in business conditions or the securities markets and inflation; (f) possible shortages of gas and electricity at utility companies operating in the State of California, and (g) the effects of terrorism, including the events of September 11, 2001, and thereafter, and the conduct of war on terrorism by the United States and its allies. Therefore, the information set forth herein, together with other information contained in the periodic reports filed by FNB Bancorp with the Securities and Exchange Commission, should be carefully considered when evaluating its business prospects. FNB Bancorp undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release.