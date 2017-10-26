FNB Bancorp Reports Third Quarter 2017 Earnings of $0.43 Per Diluted Share

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Oct 26, 2017) - FNB Bancorp (NASDAQ: FNBG), parent company of First National Bank of Northern California (the "Bank"), today announced net earnings available to common stockholders for the third quarter of 2017 of $3,311,000 or $0.43 per diluted share, compared to net earnings available to common shareholders of $2,444,000 or $0.33 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2016.
During the third quarter of 2017, our net interest income was $11.8 million, an increase of $1.4 million from the third quarter of 2016. This increase was primarily the result of an increase in the average volume of our interest earning assets outstanding coupled with an increase in our earning rate when compared to the same period in 2016.
"During the third quarter of 2017, the Company was able to grow our net loan portfolio by $20.6 million. Loan production was strong during the quarter, and the Bank had the opportunity to purchase some very seasoned, high quality, single family residential mortgage loans during the quarter. Also during the quarter, our deposit balances increased by $22.7 million, which included a $13.5 million increase in our non-interest bearing DDA accounts. The growth in both the loan and deposit portfolios was complemented with a decrease in short term FHLB borrowings of $6 million. Net interest income was helped by the fact that the adjustable rate portion of our loan portfolio has begun to reset to higher yields, in response to increases to short term rates by the Federal Open Market Committee and increases in the short term LIBOR rates. The current low rate environment has put pressure on our net interest margin, but we have added enough interest earning assets at favorable spreads that we were able to expand our net interest margin by 4 basis points during the quarter. Our net interest margin was 3.97% for the third quarter and our increased earnings coupled with a flattening yield curve have allowed our capital base to increase by $2.5 million during the quarter and increase our cash dividend payout to $0.13 per quarter. We worked hard during the third quarter to maintain our profitability while continuing to provide for our customers' needs, providing them with the products they want delivered in an efficient and effective manner," stated CEO Tom McGraw.
"Our total non-accrual loans balance decreased by $0.4 million during the third quarter of 2017. This decrease was the result of management efforts to reduce the levels of our non-accrual loans. We utilize a conservative underwriting approach in our loan origination process which should serve to keep problem loans at acceptable levels as we work to prudently increase the size of our loan portfolio. There was no loan provision for or recovery of loan losses during the third quarter. We continue to see strong credit characteristics within our interest earning assets and our allowance for loan losses continues to be adequate for the level of risk that management has identified in our loan portfolio," continued Tom McGraw.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|FNB Bancorp and Subsidiary
|
|
|CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
|(Unaudited)
|(Dollar and share amounts in thousands, except earnings per share)
|
|As of
|
|
|September 30,
|
|
|2017
|
|2016
|ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cash and due from banks
|
|$
|23,714
|
|$
|17,342
|
|Interest-bearing time deposits with financial institutions
|
|
|230
|
|
|204
|
|Securities available for sale, at fair value
|
|
|360,301
|
|
|358,877
|
|Other equity securities
|
|
|7,567
|
|
|7,206
|
|Loans, net of deferred loan fees and allowance for loan losses
|
|
|829,100
|
|
|741,407
|
|Bank premises, equipment and leasehold improvements, net
|
|
|9,417
|
|
|9,918
|
|Bank owned life insurance
|
|
|16,540
|
|
|16,145
|
|Accrued interest receivable
|
|
|4,804
|
|
|4,544
|
|Other real estate owned
|
|
|1,471
|
|
|1,346
|
|Goodwill
|
|
|4,580
|
|
|4,580
|
|Prepaid expenses
|
|
|469
|
|
|670
|
|Other assets
|
|
|16,421
|
|
|15,309
|
|
|TOTAL ASSETS
|
|$
|1,274,614
|
|$
|1,177,548
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|LIABILITIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Deposits:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Demand, noninterest bearing
|
|$
|309,753
|
|$
|285,767
|
|
|Demand, interest bearing
|
|
|122,353
|
|
|110,147
|
|
|Savings and money market
|
|
|482,335
|
|
|491,047
|
|
|Time
|
|
|130,630
|
|
|116,496
|
|
|
|Total Deposits
|
|
|1,045,071
|
|
|1,003,457
|
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|
|
|85,000
|
|
|37,000
|
|Note payable
|
|
|3,900
|
|
|4,500
|
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|
|
|19,447
|
|
|18,847
|
|
|
|Total Liabilities
|
|
|1,153,418
|
|
|1,063,804
|STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Common stock, no par value:
|
|
|85,309
|
|
|76,065
|
|Retained earnings
|
|
|34,655
|
|
|33,123
|
|Accumulated other comprehensive earnings, net of tax
|
|
|1,232
|
|
|4,556
|
|
|Total Stockholders' Equity
|
|
|121,196
|
|
|113,744
|
|
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|$
|1,274,614
|
|$
|1,177,548
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|FNB Bancorp and Subsidiary
|
|
|
|
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS
|
|
|
|
|(Dollar and share amounts in thousands, except earnings per share)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|(Unaudited)
|
|(Unaudited)
|
|
|Three Months Ended
|
|Nine Months Ended
|
|
|September 30,
|
|September 30,
|
|
|2017
|
|2016
|
|2017
|
|2016
|INTEREST INCOME
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Interest and fees on loans
|
|$
|10,646
|
|$
|9,301
|
|$
|31,089
|
|$
|28,735
|
|Interest on dividends and securities
|
|
|2,085
|
|
|1,815
|
|
|6,017
|
|
|5,231
|
|Interest on deposits with other financial institutions
|
|
|54
|
|
|6
|
|
|84
|
|
|37
|
|
|Total interest income
|
|
|12,785
|
|
|11,122
|
|
|37,190
|
|
|34,003
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|INTEREST EXPENSE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Deposits
|
|
|737
|
|
|657
|
|
|2,050
|
|
|2,149
|
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|
|
|241
|
|
|10
|
|
|601
|
|
|19
|
|Interest on note payable
|
|
|54
|
|
|54
|
|
|162
|
|
|167
|
|
|Total interest expense
|
|
|1,032
|
|
|721
|
|
|2,813
|
|
|2,335
|NET INTEREST INCOME
|
|
|11,753
|
|
|10,401
|
|
|34,377
|
|
|31,668
|
|(Recovery of) provision for loan losses
|
|
|-
|
|
|-
|
|
|(140)
|
|
|150
|NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER (RECOVERY OF) PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES
|
|
|11,753
|
|
|10,401
|
|
|34,517
|
|
|31,518
|NONINTEREST INCOME
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Service charges
|
|
|571
|
|
|623
|
|
|1,732
|
|
|1,862
|
|Net gain on sale of available-for-sale securities
|
|
|59
|
|
|140
|
|
|210
|
|
|381
|
|Earnings on bank owned life insurance
|
|
|103
|
|
|95
|
|
|293
|
|
|300
|
|Other income
|
|
|239
|
|
|244
|
|
|759
|
|
|729
|
|
|Total Noninterest Income
|
|
|972
|
|
|1,102
|
|
|2,994
|
|
|3,272
|NONINTEREST EXPENSES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Salaries and employee benefits
|
|
|4,824
|
|
|4,821
|
|
|14,460
|
|
|14,635
|
|Occupancy expense
|
|
|704
|
|
|645
|
|
|2,062
|
|
|1,893
|
|Equipment expense
|
|
|436
|
|
|445
|
|
|1,244
|
|
|1,317
|
|Professional fees
|
|
|340
|
|
|298
|
|
|1,221
|
|
|979
|
|FDIC assessment
|
|
|90
|
|
|150
|
|
|310
|
|
|450
|
|Telephone, postage, supplies
|
|
|321
|
|
|300
|
|
|943
|
|
|901
|
|Advertising expense
|
|
|127
|
|
|104
|
|
|342
|
|
|404
|
|Data processing expense
|
|
|145
|
|
|147
|
|
|428
|
|
|479
|
|Low income housing expense
|
|
|122
|
|
|71
|
|
|350
|
|
|213
|
|Surety insurance
|
|
|89
|
|
|88
|
|
|262
|
|
|262
|
|Director fees
|
|
|72
|
|
|72
|
|
|216
|
|
|216
|
|Other real estate owned expense (recovery), net
|
|
|-
|
|
|-
|
|
|17
|
|
|(10)
|
|Other expenses
|
|
|378
|
|
|372
|
|
|1,076
|
|
|1,210
|
|
|Total Noninterest Expense
|
|
|7,648
|
|
|7,513
|
|
|22,931
|
|
|22,949
|EARNINGS BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES
|
|
|5,077
|
|
|3,990
|
|
|14,580
|
|
|11,841
|
|Provision for income taxes
|
|
|1,766
|
|
|1,546
|
|
|4,829
|
|
|4,382
|NET EARNINGS AVAILABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS
|
|$
|3,311
|
|$
|2,444
|
|$
|9,751
|
|$
|7,459
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Per Share Data:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Basic earnings per share available to common stockholders
|
|$
|0.45
|
|$
|0.34
|
|$
|1.33
|
|$
|1.03
|
|Diluted earnings per share available to common stockholders
|
|$
|0.43
|
|$
|0.33
|
|$
|1.29
|
|$
|1.01
|
|Cash dividends declared
|
|$
|959
|
|$
|738
|
|$
|2,620
|
|$
|2,107
|
|Average shares outstanding
|
|
|7,375
|
|
|7,264
|
|
|7,344
|
|
|7,216
|
|Average diluted shares outstanding
|
|
|7,619
|
|
|7,428
|
|
|7,579
|
|
|7,402
|
|Shares outstanding as of the end of period
|
|
|7,403
|
|
|7,269
|
|
|7,403
|
|
|7,269
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|FNB Bancorp and Subsidiary
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|(Dollar and share amounts in thousands, except earnings per share)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|(Unaudited)
|
|
|(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|Three Months Ended
|
|
|Nine Months Ended
|
|
|
|September 30,
|
|
|September 30,
|
|
|
|2017
|
|
|2016
|
|
|2017
|
|
|2016
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|AVERAGE BALANCES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total Assets
|
|$
|1,264,864
|
|
|$
|1,159,129
|
|
|$
|1,251,583
|
|
|$
|1,153,889
|
|
|Total Loans
|
|
|820,497
|
|
|
|740,218
|
|
|
|819,519
|
|
|
|741,180
|
|
|Total Earning Assets
|
|
|1,198,556
|
|
|
|1,092,060
|
|
|
|1,186,265
|
|
|
|1,081,448
|
|
|Total Deposits
|
|
|1,042,106
|
|
|
|1,014,541
|
|
|
|1,026,003
|
|
|
|1,017,172
|
|
|Total Stockholder's Equity
|
|
|119,334
|
|
|
|112,448
|
|
|
|115,479
|
|
|
|109,211
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|SELECTED PERFORMANCE DATA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Annualized return on average assets
|
|
|1.05
|%
|
|
|0.84
|%
|
|
|1.04
|%
|
|
|0.86
|%
|
|Annualized return on average equity
|
|
|11.10
|%
|
|
|8.69
|%
|
|
|11.26
|%
|
|
|9.11
|%
|
|Net interest margin (taxable equivalent)
|
|
|3.97
|%
|
|
|3.88
|%
|
|
|3.96
|%
|
|
|4.00
|%
|
|Average loans as a percent of average deposits
|
|
|78.73
|%
|
|
|72.96
|%
|
|
|79.87
|%
|
|
|72.87
|%
|
|Average total stockholders' equity as a % of average total assets
|
|
|9.43
|%
|
|
|9.70
|%
|
|
|9.23
|%
|
|
|9.46
|%
|
|Annualized common dividend payout ratio
|
|
|28.96
|%
|
|
|30.20
|%
|
|
|26.87
|%
|
|
|28.25
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|NON-PERFORMING ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|(Extracted from
|
|
|
|
|(Dollars In Thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|audited annual
|
|
|
|
|
|
|(Unaudited)
|
|
|(Unaudited)
|
|
|(Unaudited)
|
|
|financial statements)
|
|
|(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|September 30,
|
|
|June 30,
|
|
|March 31,
|
|
|December 31,
|
|
|September 30,
|
|
|
|2017
|
|
|2017
|
|
|2017
|
|
|2016
|
|
|2016
|
|Non-accrual loans
|
|$
|6,933
|
|
|$
|7,363
|
|
|$
|8,444
|
|
|$
|6,647
|
|
|$
|6,903
|
|Other real estate owned
|
|
|1,471
|
|
|
|1,459
|
|
|
|1,443
|
|
|
|1,427
|
|
|
|1,346
|
|
|Total non-performing assets
|
|$
|8,404
|
|
|$
|8,822
|
|
|$
|9,887
|
|
|$
|8,074
|
|
|$
|8,249
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Loan loss reserve
|
|$
|10,250
|
|
|$
|10,177
|
|
|$
|10,144
|
|
|$
|10,167
|
|
|$
|10,092
|
|Non-accrual loans/Gross loans
|
|
|0.83
|%
|
|
|0.90
|%
|
|
|1.03
|%
|
|
|0.84
|%
|
|
|0.92
|%
|Loan loss reserves/Gross loans
|
|
|1.22
|%
|
|
|1.24
|%
|
|
|1.24
|%
|
|
|1.28
|%
|
|
|1.34
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|FNB Bancorp and Subsidiary
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|(Dollar and share amounts in thousands, except earnings per share)
|
|
|
|
|
|(Extracted from
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|audited annual
|
|
|
|
|(Unaudited)
|
|(Unaudited)
|
|(Unaudited)
|
|financial statements)
|
|(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|September 30,
|
|June 30,
|
|March 31,
|
|December 31,
|
|September 30,
|
|
|2017
|
|2017
|
|2017
|
|2016
|
|2016
|ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cash and due from banks
|
|$
|23,714
|
|$
|21,859
|
|$
|25,337
|
|$
|15,758
|
|$
|17,342
|
|Interest-bearing time deposits with financial institutions
|
|
|230
|
|
|230
|
|
|205
|
|
|205
|
|
|204
|
|Securities available for sale, at fair value
|
|
|360,301
|
|
|362,006
|
|
|353,364
|
|
|360,105
|
|
|358,877
|
|Other equity securities
|
|
|7,567
|
|
|7,567
|
|
|7,211
|
|
|7,206
|
|
|7,206
|
|Loans, net of deferred loan fees and allowance for loan losses
|
|
|829,100
|
|
|808,508
|
|
|807,191
|
|
|782,485
|
|
|741,407
|
|Bank premises, equipment and leasehold improvements, net
|
|
|9,417
|
|
|9,416
|
|
|9,571
|
|
|9,837
|
|
|9,918
|
|Bank owned life insurance
|
|
|16,540
|
|
|16,438
|
|
|16,349
|
|
|16,247
|
|
|16,145
|
|Accrued interest receivable
|
|
|4,804
|
|
|4,945
|
|
|4,785
|
|
|4,942
|
|
|4,544
|
|Other real estate owned
|
|
|1,471
|
|
|1,459
|
|
|1,443
|
|
|1,427
|
|
|1,346
|
|Goodwill
|
|
|4,580
|
|
|4,580
|
|
|4,580
|
|
|4,580
|
|
|4,580
|
|Prepaid expenses
|
|
|469
|
|
|621
|
|
|768
|
|
|856
|
|
|670
|
|Other assets
|
|
|16,421
|
|
|16,032
|
|
|15,917
|
|
|15,746
|
|
|15,309
|
|
|TOTAL ASSETS
|
|$
|1,274,614
|
|$
|1,253,661
|
|$
|1,246,721
|
|$
|1,219,394
|
|$
|1,177,548
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|LIABILITIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Deposits:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Demand, noninterest bearing
|
|$
|309,753
|
|$
|296,249
|
|$
|287,029
|
|$
|296,273
|
|$
|285,767
|
|
|Demand, interest bearing
|
|
|122,353
|
|
|129,435
|
|
|125,643
|
|
|121,086
|
|
|110,147
|
|
|Savings and money market
|
|
|482,335
|
|
|472,050
|
|
|496,697
|
|
|487,763
|
|
|491,047
|
|
|Time
|
|
|130,630
|
|
|124,604
|
|
|115,622
|
|
|114,384
|
|
|116,496
|
|
|
|Total Deposits
|
|
|1,045,071
|
|
|1,022,338
|
|
|1,024,991
|
|
|1,019,506
|
|
|1,003,457
|
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|
|
|85,000
|
|
|91,000
|
|
|86,000
|
|
|71,000
|
|
|37,000
|
|Note payable
|
|
|3,900
|
|
|4,050
|
|
|4,200
|
|
|4,350
|
|
|4,500
|
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|
|
|19,447
|
|
|17,546
|
|
|17,198
|
|
|14,224
|
|
|18,847
|
|
|
|Total Liabilities
|
|
|1,153,418
|
|
|1,134,934
|
|
|1,132,389
|
|
|1,109,080
|
|
|1,063,804
|STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Common stock, no par value:
|
|
|85,309
|
|
|85,159
|
|
|84,603
|
|
|84,283
|
|
|76,065
|
|Retained Earnings
|
|
|34,655
|
|
|32,306
|
|
|29,842
|
|
|27,577
|
|
|33,123
|
|Accumulated other comprehensive earnings (losses), net of tax
|
|
|1,232
|
|
|1,262
|
|
|(113)
|
|
|(1,546)
|
|
|4,556
|
|
|
|Total Stockholders' Equity
|
|
|121,196
|
|
|118,727
|
|
|114,332
|
|
|110,314
|
|
|113,744
|
|
|
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|$
|1,274,614
|
|$
|1,253,661
|
|$
|1,246,721
|
|$
|1,219,394
|
|$
|1,177,548
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|FNB Bancorp and Subsidiary
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|(Dollar and share amounts in thousands, except earnings per share)
|
|
|
|(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|September 30,
|
|June 30,
|
|March 31,
|
|December 31,
|
|September 30,
|
|
|2017
|
|2017
|
|2017
|
|2016
|
|2016
|INTEREST INCOME
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Interest and fees on loans
|
|$
|10,646
|
|$
|10,370
|
|$
|10,073
|
|$
|9,578
|
|$
|9,301
|
|Interest on dividends and securities
|
|
|2,085
|
|
|1,989
|
|
|1,943
|
|
|1,925
|
|
|1,815
|
|Interest on deposits with other financial institutions
|
|
|54
|
|
|19
|
|
|11
|
|
|7
|
|
|6
|
|
|Total interest income
|
|
|12,785
|
|
|12,378
|
|
|12,027
|
|
|11,510
|
|
|11,122
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|INTEREST EXPENSE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Deposits
|
|
|737
|
|
|677
|
|
|636
|
|
|631
|
|
|657
|
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|
|
|241
|
|
|214
|
|
|146
|
|
|48
|
|
|10
|
|Interest on note payable
|
|
|54
|
|
|55
|
|
|53
|
|
|55
|
|
|54
|
|
|Total interest expense
|
|
|1,032
|
|
|946
|
|
|835
|
|
|734
|
|
|721
|NET INTEREST INCOME
|
|
|11,753
|
|
|11,432
|
|
|11,192
|
|
|10,776
|
|
|10,401
|
|Recovery of loan losses
|
|
|-
|
|
|(140)
|
|
|-
|
|
|-
|
|
|-
|NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER RECOVERY OF LOAN LOSSES
|
|
|11,753
|
|
|11,572
|
|
|11,192
|
|
|10,776
|
|
|10,401
|NONINTEREST INCOME
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Service charges
|
|
|571
|
|
|564
|
|
|597
|
|
|599
|
|
|623
|
|Net gain on sale of available-for-sale securities
|
|
|59
|
|
|123
|
|
|28
|
|
|57
|
|
|140
|
|Earnings on bank owned life insurance
|
|
|102
|
|
|89
|
|
|102
|
|
|102
|
|
|95
|
|Other income
|
|
|240
|
|
|236
|
|
|283
|
|
|565
|
|
|244
|
|
|Total Noninterest Income
|
|
|972
|
|
|1,012
|
|
|1,010
|
|
|1,323
|
|
|1,102
|NONINTEREST EXPENSES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Salaries and employee benefits
|
|
|4,824
|
|
|4,862
|
|
|4,774
|
|
|4,839
|
|
|4,821
|
|Occupancy expense
|
|
|704
|
|
|707
|
|
|651
|
|
|635
|
|
|645
|
|Equipment expense
|
|
|436
|
|
|406
|
|
|402
|
|
|448
|
|
|445
|
|Professional fees
|
|
|340
|
|
|408
|
|
|473
|
|
|384
|
|
|298
|
|FDIC assessment
|
|
|90
|
|
|90
|
|
|130
|
|
|150
|
|
|150
|
|Telephone, postage, supplies
|
|
|321
|
|
|325
|
|
|297
|
|
|298
|
|
|300
|
|Advertising expense
|
|
|127
|
|
|107
|
|
|108
|
|
|120
|
|
|104
|
|Data processing expense
|
|
|145
|
|
|144
|
|
|139
|
|
|178
|
|
|147
|
|Low income housing expense
|
|
|122
|
|
|123
|
|
|105
|
|
|71
|
|
|71
|
|Surety insurance
|
|
|89
|
|
|89
|
|
|84
|
|
|85
|
|
|88
|
|Director fees
|
|
|72
|
|
|72
|
|
|72
|
|
|72
|
|
|72
|
|Other real estate owned expense, net
|
|
|-
|
|
|7
|
|
|10
|
|
|5
|
|
|-
|
|Other expenses
|
|
|378
|
|
|338
|
|
|360
|
|
|458
|
|
|372
|
|
|Total Noninterest Expense
|
|
|7,648
|
|
|7,678
|
|
|7,605
|
|
|7,743
|
|
|7,513
|EARNINGS BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES
|
|
|5,077
|
|
|4,906
|
|
|4,597
|
|
|4,356
|
|
|3,990
|
|Provision for income taxes
|
|
|1,766
|
|
|1,555
|
|
|1,508
|
|
|1,314
|
|
|1,546
|NET EARNINGS AVAILABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS
|
|$
|3,311
|
|$
|3,351
|
|$
|3,089
|
|$
|3,042
|
|$
|2,444
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|FNB Bancorp and Subsidiary
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|(Dollar and share amounts in thousands, except earnings per share)
|
|
|
|(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|September 30,
|
|June 30,
|
|March 31,
|
|December 31,
|
|September 30,
|
|
|2017
|
|2017
|
|2017
|
|2016
|
|2016
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Per Share Data:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Basic earnings per share available to common stockholders
|
|$ 0.45
|
|$
|0.46
|
|$
|0.42
|
|$
|0.42
|
|$
|0.34
|
|Diluted earnings per share available to common stockholders
|
|$ 0.43
|
|$
|0.44
|
|$
|0.41
|
|$
|0.41
|
|$
|0.33
|
|Cash dividends declared
|
|$ 959
|
|$
|882
|
|$
|780
|
|$
|739
|
|$
|738
|
|Average shares outstanding
|
|7,375
|
|
|7,342
|
|
|7,301
|
|
|7,275
|
|
|7,264
|
|Average diluted shares outstanding
|
|7,619
|
|
|7,585
|
|
|7,518
|
|
|7,461
|
|
|7,429
|
|Shares outstanding as of end of period
|
|7,403
|
|
|7,362
|
|
|7,311
|
|
|7,280
|
|
|7,269
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|SELECTED PERFORMANCE DATA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Annualized return on average assets
|
|1.05%
|
|
|1.07%
|
|
|1.00%
|
|
|1.02%
|
|
|0.84%
|
|Annualized return on average equity
|
|11.10%
|
|
|11.58%
|
|
|11.24%
|
|
|10.88%
|
|
|8.69%
|
|Net interest margin (taxable equivalent)
|
|3.97%
|
|
|3.93%
|
|
|3.98%
|
|
|3.89%
|
|
|3.87%
|
|Average loans as a percent of average deposits
|
|78.73%
|
|
|81.18%
|
|
|79.73%
|
|
|75.01%
|
|
|72.96%
|
|Average total stockholders' equity as a % of average total assets
|
|9.43%
|
|
|9.21%
|
|
|8.91%
|
|
|9.38%
|
|
|9.70%
|
|Annualized common dividend payout ratio
|
|28.96%
|
|
|26.32%
|
|
|25.25%
|
|
|24.29%
|
|
|30.20%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|(Extracted from
|
|
|LOANS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|audited annual
|
|
|(Dollars in thousands)
|
|(Unaudited)
|
|(Unaudited)
|
|(Unaudited)
|
|financial statements)
|
|(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|September 30,
|
|June 30,
|
|March 31,
|
|December 31,
|
|September 30,
|
|
|2017
|
|2017
|
|2017
|
|2016
|
|2016
|Real estate loans:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Construction
|
|$ 49,374
|
|$
|46,325
|
|$
|49,490
|
|$
|43,683
|
|$
|38,163
|
|Commercial
|
|443,556
|
|
|436,286
|
|
|431,295
|
|
|421,222
|
|
|404,964
|
|Multi family
|
|109,396
|
|
|104,373
|
|
|112,911
|
|
|105,963
|
|
|83,944
|
|Residential
|
|174,000
|
|
|166,610
|
|
|169,373
|
|
|170,523
|
|
|173,441
|Commercial & industrial loans
|
|51,827
|
|
|57,217
|
|
|49,277
|
|
|48,874
|
|
|50,870
|Consumer loans
|
|11,193
|
|
|8,884
|
|
|6,065
|
|
|3,533
|
|
|1,630
|
|Gross loans
|
|839,346
|
|
|819,695
|
|
|818,411
|
|
|793,798
|
|
|753,012
|Net deferred loan cost (fees)
|
|4
|
|
|(1,010)
|
|
|(1,076)
|
|
|(1,146)
|
|
|(1,513)
|Allowance for loan losses
|
|(10,250)
|
|
|(10,177)
|
|
|(10,144)
|
|
|(10,167)
|
|
|(10,092)
|
|NET LOANS
|
|$ 829,100
|
|$
|808,508
|
|$
|807,191
|
|$
|782,485
|
|$
|741,407
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cautionary Statement: This release contains certain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those stated herein. Management's assumptions and projections are based on their anticipation of future events and actual performance may differ materially from those projected. Risks and uncertainties which could impact future financial performance include, among others, (a) competitive pressures in the banking industry; (b) changes in the interest rate environment; (c) general economic conditions, either nationally or regionally or locally, including fluctuations in real estate values; (d) changes in the regulatory environment; (e) changes in business conditions or the securities markets and inflation; (f) possible shortages of gas and electricity at utility companies operating in the State of California, and (g) the effects of terrorism, including the events of September 11, 2001, and thereafter, and the conduct of war on terrorism by the United States and its allies. Therefore, the information set forth herein, together with other information contained in the periodic reports filed by FNB Bancorp with the Securities and Exchange Commission, should be carefully considered when evaluating its business prospects. FNB Bancorp undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release.