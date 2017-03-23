Focus Graphite Inc.: Update on Private Placement

OTTAWA, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 23, 2017) -

Focus Graphite Inc. (TSX VENTURE:FMS)(OTCQX:FCSMF)(FRANKFURT:FKC) ("Focus" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update following the first closing of its current unit offering (the "Offering") for gross proceeds of $937,025 (see the Company's press release dated March 7, 2017 for more details on the Offering). The Company expects to proceed with the closing of the second tranche shortly and has elected to increase the Offering from $1.5 million to $2.5 million for an additional 13,333,333 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.075 per Unit. Each Unit is comprised of one (1) common share and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles its holder to purchase one (1) common share at a price of $0.10 per common share for a period of 48 months following the closing.

