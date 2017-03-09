Focus Graphite Reports an Adjustment to the Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources at its Lac Knife Flake Graphite Project, Québec, Resulting in a 42% Increase Relative to 2014 Estimate

OTTAWA, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 9, 2017) - Focus Graphite Inc. (TSX VENTURE:FMS) (OTCQX:FCSMF) (FRANKFURT:FKC) ("Focus" or the "Company") announces a rectification to the Measured and Indicated mineral resources statement released by the Company on January 24, 2017(1) for its 100%-owned Lac Knife flake graphite project, located 27 km south of Fermont, in the Côte-Nord administrative region of northeastern Québec.

On February 5, 2017, Focus was informed by AGP Mining Consultants that a correction was applied to the classification model which affected the south portion of the resource estimate announced on January 24, 2017. The correction only affected the internal distribution of the Inferred and Indicated resources in the area covered by the latest infill drilling. The grade estimation was not affected by the change.

The 2014 infill drilling program successfully upgraded Inferred resources to the Indicated and Measured categories. The upgraded resources are located to the south and outside of the open pit shell that was used for the 2014 Lac Knife project feasibility study(2) ("FEAS"). In the current FEAS mine plan, any additional tonnage located outside of the FEAS open pit shell design would only be mined and processed after the 25-year mine life.

Following the adjustment made by AGP Mining Consultants, using a 3.0% graphitic carbon (Cg) cut-off, the revised Measured and Indicated resources at Lac Knife now stand at 13.56 million tonnes grading 14.95% Cg (Table 1). This represents a 42% increase in Measured and Indicated resources compared to the 9.576 million tonnes grading 14.77% Cg reported in the 2014 FEAS (Table 2). The adjustment also translates into a 43% increase in graphite tonnes, from 1.414 million tonnes to 2.027 million tonnes (Table 1). Additionally, there are 840,000 tonnes of Inferred resources grading 13.90% Cg (Table 1).

Table 1. Revised Lac Knife Mineral Resource Estimate @ 3.0% Cg cut-off Tonnage Cg Contained Graphite (t) (%) (t) Measured 447 000 21.45 96 000 Indicated 13 112 000 14.73 1 931 000 Measured + Indicated 13 560 000 14.95 2 027 000 Inferred 840 000 13.90 117 000

(3.0% Cg Cut-off base case) Percent Change Cut-off Tonnes Cg (%) Cg Tonnes Tonnes Cg (%) Cg Tonnes Tonnage Graphite Measured > 10.0 440 000 21.66 95 000 428 000 23.81 102 000 3% -7% > 5.0 447 000 21.45 96 000 432 000 23.66 102 000 3% -6% > 3.0 447 000 21.45 96 000 432 000 23.66 102 000 3% -6% > 2.0 447 000 21.45 96 000 432 000 23.66 102 000 3% -6% Indicated > 10.0 11 227 000 15.86 1 781 000 7 466 000 15.77 1 177 000 50% 51% > 5.0 13 021 000 14.80 1 927 000 9 065 000 14.44 1 309 000 44% 47% > 3.0 13 112 000 14.73 1 931 000 9 144 000 14.35 1 312 000 43% 47% > 2.0 13 114 000 14.72 1 931 000 9 146 000 14.35 1 312 000 43% 47% Measured + Indicated > 10.0 11 667 000 16.08 1 876 000 7 894 000 16.21 1 279 000 48% 47% > 5.0 13 468 000 15.02 2 023 000 9 497 000 14.86 1 411 000 42% 43% > 3.0 13 560 000 14.95 2 027 000 9 576 000 14.77 1 414 000 42% 43% > 2.0 13 561 000 14.95 2 027 000 9 578 000 14.77 1 415 000 42% 43% Inferred > 10.0 698 000 15.10 105 000 2 196 000 15.81 347 000 -68% -70% > 5.0 832 000 14.00 116 000 2 941 000 13.75 404 000 -72% -71% > 3.0 840 000 13.90 117 000 3 102 000 13.25 411 000 -73% -72% > 2.0 840 000 13.90 117 000 3 116 000 13.20 411 000 -73% -72%

Compared to the model announced on January 24, 2017, the revised model improves the Measured and Indicated resources tonnage by 12% and it contains 14% more graphite tonnes (Table 3). The improvement to the Measured and Indicated resources category is offset by a reduction in the Inferred category amounting to 63% in tonnages and 69% in graphite tonnes.

Table 3: Revised model compared to the previous announcement on January 24, 2017 March 2nd, 2017

Revised resource estimate (3.0% Cut-off) January 24th, 2017 Resource estimate

(3.0% Cut-off) Tonnage Cg Graphite Tonnage Cg Graphite Percent change - Tonnage Percent change - Contained Graphite (t) (%) (t) (t) (%) (t) Measured 447,000 21.45 96,000 447,000 21.45 96,000 0% 0% Indicated 13,112,000 14.73 1,931,000 11,654,000 14.38 1,675,000 13% 15% Measured + Indicated 13,560,000 14.95 2,027,000 12,101,000 14.64 1,771,000 12% 14% Inferred 840,000 13.90 117,000 2,299,000 16.20 372,000 -63% -69%

While the grade for the estimated blocks was not affected by the change, there is an apparent minor variation to the average grade of the combined Measured and Indicated categories at the 3% cut-off due to the redistribution of the higher grade Inferred blocks that were converted to Indicated resources.

The updated mineral resource is based on 231 core drill holes totalling 22,505 metres of historic and recent drilling from 2014. This includes 149 surface drill holes totalling 12,041 metres completed since 2010. Mineral Resources have been reported within a constraining pit shell at a cut-off grade of 3.0% Cg.

Details on the Mineral Resource Estimation procedures are given in the Company's news release dated January 24th, 2017, available at www.focusgraphite.com and at www.sedar.com.

Lac Knife Project

The Lac Knife project comprises 57 map-designated claims covering 2,986.31 ha located in Esmanville Township (NTS map sheet 23B/11), 27 km south-southwest of the iron-mining town of Fermont, in the Côte-Nord administrative region of Québec. Focus acquired a 100% interest in the project in October 2010. A map showing the location of the Lac Knife project is available on the company's website at www.focusgraphite.com.

The mineralization at Lac Knife is hosted in biotite-quartz-feldspar paragneiss and schist of the Nault Formation, in association with iron formations of the Wabush Formation. These are equivalent to the lower Proterozoic Labrador Trough rocks affected by the late Proterozoic Grenvillian orogeny. High grade metamorphism and folding associated with the Grenvillian orogeny has resulted in the formation of important concentrations of graphite dominated by value-enhanced large flakes.

The Lac Knife project hosts a Measured and Indicated mineral resource* of 13.56 million tonnes grading 14.95% Cg (447,000 tonnes Measured @ 21.45% Cg and 13,112,000 tonnes Indicated @ 14.73% Cg) as natural flake graphite with an additional Inferred mineral resource* of 840,000 tonnes grading 13.90% Cg. Focus' goal is to assume an industry leadership position by becoming a low-cost producer of technology-grade graphite concentrate.

The Feasibility Study filed with SEDAR (www.sedar.com) on August 8, 2014 for the Lac Knife Project indicates the project is economically viable and has the potential to become a low-cost graphite concentrate producer based on 7.86 million tonnes of Proven and Probable Mineral Reserves** grading 15.13% Cg included in the Mineral Resource (429,000 tonnes Proven @ 23.61% Cg and 7,428,000 tonnes Probable @ 14.64% Cg).

* Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. ** The Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources are inclusive of those Mineral Resources modified to produce the Mineral Reserve. The reference point for the Mineral Reserve Estimate is the mill feed.

Qualified Persons

Pierre Desautels, P.Geo. Principal Resource Geologist of AGP Mining Consultants Inc. Qualified Person under NI 43-101 who is independent of the Company, has review and authorized the release of the mineral resource estimates presented herein.

Mr. Marc-André Bernier, M.Sc, P.Geo (Québec and Ontario), a Director of the Company and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the technical content of this news release.

About Focus Graphite

Focus Graphite Inc. is an advanced exploration and mining company with an objective of producing graphite concentrate at its wholly-owned Lac Knife flake graphite deposit located 27 km south of Fermont, Québec. In a second stage, to meet Quebec stakeholder interests of transformation within the province and to add shareholder value, Focus is evaluating the feasibility of producing value added graphite products including battery-grade spherical graphite.

Focus Graphite is a technology-oriented graphite mining development company with a vision for building long-term, sustainable shareholder value. Focus also holds a significant equity position in graphene applications developer Grafoid Inc.

For more information about Focus Graphite, please visit www.focusgraphite.com.

