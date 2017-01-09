Fogarty Institute for Innovation Names Andrew Cleeland as CEO

Innovative medtech executive brings nearly 30 years of experience to lead organization as it reaches its 10th anniversary

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA--(Marketwired - Jan 9, 2017) - The Fogarty Institute for Innovation today announced that its board of directors has named Andrew Cleeland as chief executive officer, effective immediately.

Cleeland currently holds the position of vice president and general manager of Medtronic's Transcatheter Mitral Valve Replacement (TMVR) Venture, formerly Twelve Inc., where he was president and CEO. He succeeds Ann Fyfe, who led the Institute for five years.

"Andrew is a proven leader who will advance the Institute's mission to promote medical innovation," said Tom Krummel, MD, Fogarty Institute for Innovation chairman of the board of directors. "He was selected following an extensive search of qualified candidates and quickly rose to the top based on his credentials: industry relationships and understanding of our core values, culture and the innovative mindset of Silicon Valley. His extensive experience in the medical technology industry and expertise in successful startup exits will be invaluable in helping us bring innovative lifesaving devices to market faster."

"I have long been impressed with the Fogarty Institute's excellent work and the legacy it has built of supporting the next generation of innovators and launching successful startups that will transform the future of healthcare," said Cleeland. "I look forward to building on its successful 10-year track record -- strengthening and broadening our partnerships, overseeing the addition of new startups and the Institute's upcoming expansion on the El Camino Hospital campus, and continuing to explore areas where we can effectively make the biggest impact to improve patient care."

Cleeland joined Medtronic following the acquisition of Twelve Inc. Prior to Twelve, he was the president and CEO of Ardian, the pioneer of renal denervation for hypertension, heart failure and other associated disorders. Medtronic acquired Ardian in 2011 in one of the largest venture-funded exits in medtech history.

Cleeland started his career with the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration, then progressed to large medtech companies, working for Telectronics Pacing Systems and Baxter Healthcare, and later with three Silicon Valley start-ups: Radiant Medical, Ardian and Twelve. He also currently serves as vice chairman of The Foundry.

The search was conducted by Corinne Landphere Consulting, a leading search firm that specializes in the life sciences industry.

About The Fogarty Institute for Innovation

The Fogarty Institute for Innovation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit that helps early-stage medical companies transform their ideas into medical products that improve patient care. Carefully selected medical innovators are offered workspace, research and development resources, financial aid, and world-class mentoring by physicians and industry experts to bring their products to market. The Institute was founded in 2007 by internationally renowned cardiovascular surgeon and innovator Dr. Thomas J. Fogarty, M.D., and it is based on the El Camino Hospital campus in Mountain View, Calif. To learn more, visit www.fogartyinstitute.org, and follow the Institute on Facebook and Twitter.