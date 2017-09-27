FogHorn Unveils Extensive Industrial IoT Partner Ecosystem

Leader in edge intelligence software reveals broad base of strategic technology and go-to-market partners for delivery of groundbreaking end-to-end IIoT solutions.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA--(Marketwired - Sep 27, 2017) - FogHorn™ Systems, a leading developer of "edge intelligence" software for Industrial Internet of Things solutions, today unveiled its IIoT partner ecosystem. The rapid emergence of this extensive partner ecosystem underscores the significant market growth potential for edge analytics and machine learning technology in the IIoT industry which is estimated to become a $225 billion sector by 2020 according to FogHorn partner GE.

"The expansion of our partner ecosystem comes at a major inflection point in the adoption of edge intelligence technology for IIoT," said FogHorn CEO David C. King. "We are seeing strong demand in every major industrial sector including manufacturing, oil & gas, power & water, mining, transportation, smart buildings and smart cities. The industrial organizations in each of these sectors -- and all the technology companies that serve them -- are looking for breakthrough edge computing solutions to generate the operational efficiency and business value creation benefits provided by IIoT data science technology without the bandwidth and hosting costs, cybersecurity risk and application latency associated with sending vast amounts of sensor data to a cloud or data center environment."

FogHorn's partner ecosystem encompasses the full spectrum of IIoT players:

Industrial Solution Providers

FogHorn's breakthrough edge analytics and machine learning technology is already being integrated into the end-to-end solutions of many leading industrial equipment, automation & controls and Industrial Internet software platforms. These partners are recognized leaders in the IIoT industry and include among others: GE Predix, Bosch and Yokogawa.

IIoT Consultants and SIs

Industrial IoT consultants and systems integrators provide the domain-specific data science, application software development and on-site implementation services that end customers need to realize the operational and business benefits of the FogHorn Lightning edge analytics and machine learning software platform. FogHorn's current roster of consulting and SI partners include global IIoT leaders like PWC, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, UNIADEX, NEC and Enecom.

IIoT Gateway Suppliers

FogHorn's Lightning edge intelligence software is designed not only to be embeddable into OT control systems (e.g. PLCs and DCSs) but to run as an easily installed small footprint application on a multitude of IIoT gateways built on Intel and ARM microprocessors. Many of the industry's leading IIoT gateway partners are already FogHorn partners, including: Dell, HPE, Cisco, Stratus and Axiomtek.

IIoT Semiconductor Developers

Semiconductor developers are creating the foundational chip, firmware and board-level technology that powers the entire IIoT industry. FogHorn's existing IIoT silicon partners include major industry leaders like Intel, ARM, Xilinx and Cavium.

Cloud Infrastructure and AI/ML Companies

FogHorn has partnered with established leaders in both cloud infrastructure and cloud-hosted data science to provide customers with the most seamless edge-to-cloud application deployment and end-to-end AI/ML modeling capabilities available. These leading cloud players include: GE Predix, AWS, Microsoft, SAP Hana, MAPR and Cloudera.

"We are proud to announce the creation of the most comprehensive and far-reaching end-to-end ecosystem established to date for IIoT edge analytics and machine learning technology solutions," said King. "This partner ecosystem is already delivering high value customer-validated IIoT product and services that tap into the tribal knowledge of industrial operators while bringing the power of big data analytics and machine learning technology to address the core operational and digital transformation challenges that all industrial organizations are facing today."

"Industrial IoT requires partnerships across an ecosystem that consists of many different pieces of equipment, from mechanical production lines to chemical plant processes, from many suppliers," said Ian Hughes Senior Analyst of Internet of Things at 451 Research. "It is not sufficient to consider data in just one silo of operation, with only one machine or provider instrumented. Companies that can act at the intersection of both the complex existing legacy operational technology (OT) and the emerging digital transformation with integration into the IT side of the enterprise, will be able to generate more effective long term business benefit. FogHorn recognizes the importance of developing such an ecosystem with this announcement about their partnerships."

For Additional Information

Companies interested in joining FogHorn's IIoT partner ecosystem are encouraged to visit the company's recently updated Partner Ecosystem Web Page.

About FogHorn Systems

FogHorn is a leading developer of "edge intelligence" software for industrial and commercial IoT application solutions. FogHorn's software platform brings the power of advanced analytics and machine learning to the on-premises edge environment enabling a new class of applications for advanced monitoring and diagnostics, machine performance optimization, proactive maintenance and operational intelligence use cases. FogHorn's technology is ideally suited for OEMs, systems integrators and end customers in manufacturing, power and water, oil and gas, renewable energy, mining, transportation, healthcare, retail, as well as Smart Grid, Smart City, Smart Building and connected vehicle applications.

FogHorn and Lightning are trademarks of FogHorn Systems. The names of actual companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.