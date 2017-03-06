Follow the Leader! ADP Ranked by NelsonHall as a "Leader" in Benefits Administration Services

ROSELAND, NJ--(Marketwired - Mar 6, 2017) - NelsonHall, a global business process outsourcing (BPO) and IT services analyst firm, has recognized ADP® as a "Leader" in benefits administration for the third consecutive year. NelsonHall's Evaluation & Assessment Tool (NEAT) evaluates vendors on two key dimensions: ability to deliver immediate benefits and ability to meet clients' future requirements. Those companies identified in the Leaders' quadrant, the highest category, scored well on a combination of analyst assessments and feedback from vendor clients.

When compared to 11 other benefits administration vendors in the health and welfare (H&W) market, ADP was ranked among the top two providers. NelsonHall highlighted ADP's ability to leverage its Strategic Advisory Services group to help clients with their benefits strategy, as well as the "tight integration and alignment" of ADP's global payroll capabilities with its global benefits offering.

The analyst firm also recognized ADP's user experience, which leverages consumer shopping concepts with content organized to facilitate engagement and deliver on the moments that matter to employees.

"ADP has a proven track record year over year in delivering comprehensive H&W services to clients as part of a cohesive human capital management (HCM) experience," said Amy Gurchensky, senior HR research analyst at NelsonHall. "In addition, ADP continues to demonstrate a strong rate of bundling multiple H&W services together."

ADP said it is pleased to have been recognized for its strength in benefits administration.

"We're so proud that the benefits experience ADP offers more than 93,000 clients in the United States has been recognized as coming from a clear industry leader," said Gerry Leonard, president of ADP's Benefits Services. "Our focus continues to be on investing in our global benefits offering and to provide companies with an integrated HCM experience across multiple HR services, with benefits administration as a core component."

A custom report on NelsonHall's H&W NEAT 2016 assessment is available here.

About ADP ( NASDAQ : ADP)

Powerful technology plus a human touch. Companies of all types and sizes around the world rely on ADP's cloud software and expert insights to help unlock the potential of their people. HR. Talent. Benefits. Payroll. Compliance. Working together to build a better workforce. For more information, visit ADP.com.

About NelsonHall

NelsonHall is the leading global BPS and ITS research & analysis firm. Founded in 1998, the company takes a global approach to analysis of vendors and outsourcing markets and is widely respected for the quality and depth of its research. NelsonHall also offers a suite of "Speed-to-Source" tools, including NEAT that assist buy-side executives in saving time and money, while enhancing the quality of their sourcing decisions, in BPS and ITS evaluations.

ADP and the ADP logo are registered trademarks of ADP, LLC. ADP A more human resource is a service mark of ADP, LLC. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

Copyright © 2017 ADP, LLC. All rights reserved.

ADP-Media