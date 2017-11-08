Fondation Montreal inc. Unveils MTL Inc. 2017 Trends in partnership with BMO Bank of Montreal

A portrait of data valorization business practices among young entrepreneurs

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Nov. 8, 2017) - Fondation Montréal inc. (montrealinc.ca) unveils MTL Inc. Trends, an annual portrait of business practice trends among young Montreal entrepreneurs. This year's trend is data valorization. MTL Inc. 2017 Trends answers the following questions: how do startups use data? Do they have a competitive edge over large businesses in terms of data use?

Big data and artificial intelligence are not limited exclusively to large businesses. Startups can hold their own, as demonstrated by Fondation Montréal inc.'s laureates: 90% say they use data as part of their business activities. According to a number of experts, startups have a competitive advantage over large businesses owing to their agility, innovative thinking and opportunity to start from the ground up.

The leadership of young Montreal entrepreneurs is illustrated by four case studies of Fondation Montréal inc.'s laureates: From Rachel, Frank And Oak, Beeye, and Local Logic. A survey of laureates from the past five years made it possible to understand that they use data valorization either for marketing (67%), product development (74%), to optimize internal processes (55%) or as a business model based on data collection (43%).

"Montreal's booming entrepreneurial ecosystem is evolving very quickly, giving rise to many new business trends. We wanted to share our privileged look at Montreal's most successful startups so companies young and old, big and small, could benefit from learning about their business practices, which can serve as an inspiration to all," said Liette Lamonde, Executive Director of Fondation Montréal inc.

MTL Inc. Trends is an annual portrait of the business practices of young entrepreneurs, made possible by Fondation Montréal inc., with the support of BMO Bank of Montreal. It is a reference tool for young entrepreneurs and for anyone interested in startups, business practices and market trends.

MTL Inc. 2017 Trends can be downloaded at the following address: http://www.montrealinc.ca/en/mtl-inc-trends

Fondation Montréal inc. propels towards success the most promising entrepreneurs through grants, access to a high-level business network and the expertise of experienced business volunteers. Fondation Montréal inc. awards annually over $700,000 in grants, without taking any participation, offers young entrepreneurs personalized à la carte services and opens the Montréal inc. doors to them thanks to its vast network of more than 450 business volunteers. A charitable organization, Fondation Montréal inc. is 80% funded by the private sector and has contributed, since 1996, to the creation of more than 900 businesses.