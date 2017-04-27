Fonds Eco IGA Efforts Earn CIPH National Water Wise Award

Environmental work in the province includes consumer rain barrel and compost bin program

The Canadian Institute of Plumbing and Heating (CIPH) has awarded le Fonds Éco IGA with its National Water Wise Award for the organization's commitment to water conservation, environmental partnerships and consumer outreach program.

This is the third award being presented since 2016, its inaugural year. The CIPH award program was developed to recognize outstanding efforts to improve our relationship with water.

"The IGA conservation efforts in Quebec are inspiring because they are self-motivated and long-standing, with very specific intentions in mind," says Bill Palamar, CIPH Chairman and President at Weil-McLain Canada. "Backyard initiatives are a great way to inspire families, neighbourhoods, local companies and international corporations to engage in preservation activities, which is why we are acknowledging their efforts."

Fonds Éco IGA engages consumers and staff in several important ways:

The seven-year rain barrel program has distributed more than 72,500 barrels since 2010, and is offering barrels again this year, April-July 2017

The same program also includes composting bins to feed gardens

The minimal cost for barrels and bins - below retail value - encourages people to participate and conserve

Fonds Éco IGA is financed by IGA merchants and operated by Jour de la Terre, a charitable non-profit environmental organization that helps people and organizations reduce their impact on the environment

A pronounced social media following - IGA Quebec and Jour de la Terre have 13,000+ followers on Twitter - encourages sharing of conservation news and efforts

The Quebec program is also supported in New Brunswick stores

"Water is a valued resource. The water collected by the rain barrels serves many uses, such as gardening and watering. Collecting rain water is a simple, hands-on way to protect our natural resources and the environment," says Pierre Lussier, Director of Fonds Éco IGA.

In 2016, WaterAid Canada earned the inaugural CIPH Water Wise Award for its ongoing efforts to improve access to safe water, hygiene and toilets in the world's poorest communities. As well, Vancouver Aquarium Marine Science Centre was presented with the award for its longstanding commitment to aquatic life conservation, education, research and innovative operating practices.

