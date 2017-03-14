Food & Beverage Industry Innovators SafetyChain Software and Alchemy Announce Partnership

Complementary Food Safety & Quality Management Solutions & Food Safety Training Solutions Provide a Comprehensive, Holistic Approach to Improving Food Safety & Quality Performance

SAN RAFAEL, CA--(Marketwired - March 14, 2017) - SafetyChain Software and Alchemy have joined in partnership to help the food and beverage industry continue to improve their food safety and quality initiatives. Alchemy is the world's leading provider of food safety programs and used at over 20,000 facilities. SafetyChain Software is the leading provider of food safety and quality management solutions, enabling companies throughout the supply chain to reduce risk, control costs, and ensure compliance. SafetyChain and Alchemy will work together to help food & beverage customers build a more holistic approach to managing and ensuring the safety and quality of their products.

Food companies face many challenges in the area of food safety and quality, from compliance to risk reduction, transparency, and operational efficiency. Both SafetyChain and Alchemy's solutions are focused on helping the industry achieve better results to help ensure the everyday execution of food safety and quality program standards, enabling companies to continuously improve their program effectiveness and overall quality operations.

"We are very excited about our partnership with Alchemy," commented Barry Maxon, SafetyChain's CEO. "Alchemy's great reputation in the industry for innovative food safety training complements SafetyChain's industry-leading food safety and quality management solutions. Alchemy trains the very operators that use our solutions every day. Together, our respective companies will be able to provide greater value to help our customers achieve a more comprehensive approach to managing -- and improving -- their food safety and quality performance."

"Food companies are looking for comprehensive solutions to their food safety compliance and risk management challenges," said Jeff Eastman, Alchemy CEO. "SafetyChain and Alchemy's complementary set of technologies and skills enable us to better serve food companies."

About Alchemy

Alchemy is the global leader in innovative solutions that help food and retail companies engage with their workforces to drive safety and productivity. More than two million frontline workers at 20,000 locations use Alchemy's tailored learning, communications, and performance programs to safeguard food, reduce workplace injuries, and improve operations.

About SafetyChain Software

SafetyChain Software is the leading provider of food safety and quality management solutions. SafetyChain's suite of management solutions -- Supplier Compliance, Food Safety, Food Quality, CIP Sanitization & Materials Loss -- enable our customers throughout the food supply chain to reduce risk, control costs, and ensure compliance. www.safetychain.com

