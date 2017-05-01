Food Innovation Strategy for Winning Brands and Supreme Sweets

Innovators Community Growth Model Gains Momentum with Food Products

Winning Brands Corporation (OTC PINK:WNBD) www.WinningBrands.com and Supreme Sweets, Inc. of Toronto www.SupremeSweetsInc.com have entered into negotiations regarding the cooperative launch and marketing of branded food innovations - a growing field due to health and lifestyle segmentation, such as the increasing demand for new gluten-free products. The cooperation arises from the Innovators Community initiative of Winning Brands, by which innovators gain unique advantages through joint-venturing with Winning Brands, www.InnovatorsCommunity.com. Winning Brands and Supreme Sweets will target leading U.S. and Canadian retailers and food service vendors, who are already responding favourably to the new product launch proposals.

Supreme Sweets is a new food sector venture for founders Barbara and Mario Parravano, who have previously created new and profitable branded baked goods solutions for top retailers in North America under various brands and organizations. Mrs. Parravano has in the past been honoured amongst listings of top women entrepreneurs by Profit Magazine, Chatelaine and in other ways. Mr. and Mrs. Parravano have both been multiple food service award winners and have operated professional, unionized production facilities. Since its founding in 2015, Supreme Sweets has already established new customers in the U.S., including supermarket distribution, as well as Canadian food service sales to well-known chains. Supreme Sweets has its own production facility in Toronto and is presently manufacturing. The innovative couple are now taking their product development experience, relationships and ideas to new level via public company joint venture arrangements with Winning Brands. The contemplated joint venture with Winning Brands is designed to accelerate success for both companies through expanded reach to new stakeholders, enhanced exposure and innovative operational structure.

Both parties have executed an Exploratory Discussion Agreement providing a period during which both teams will seek to finalize an operating agreement and proceed. Winning Brands announces its Exploratory Discussion Agreements for Innovators Community projects in order to avoid rumours, openly mobilize expert assistance and to increase awareness of the prospective projects for the benefit of both announcing parties.

In such joint venture launches, Winning Brands will deploy a portion of its contemplated public financing proceeds to support innovation launch opportunities and contribute the work of subject matter experts. Winning Brands has formed an "adaptive network" model that assigns specialists to launch projects according to their sector experience. Innovators, such as Supreme Sweets, consider the joint-venture model of cooperation with Winning Brands appealing because Winning Brands focuses on revenue sharing with launch partners rather than encroaching upon their equity. Innovators otherwise find their technology or company ownership heavily encroached by traditional venture capital. Supreme Sweets' association with Winning Brands is particularly suitable because of the diversity of Supreme Sweets launch concepts awaiting realization. These include spin-offs that expand beyond baked goods or even food. The U.S. market is targeted by the proposed JV as an important driver of growth. The JV's financial objective is to maximize future profits by avoiding waste, adding value and deploying superior organizational design.

Winning Brands CEO, Eric Lehner, comments: "Our mutual objective is to share expertise, work together and to meet ambitious goals. The Parravanos personify the enormous talent and energy of innovation 'winners'. It's an honour for Winning Brands to develop a joint venture relationship together. Further announcements in this file are anticipated in coming weeks."

Winning Brands maintains a CEO weblog for the benefit of shareholders at www.WinningBrandsCorporation.com/blog. It is a journal of the company's mission, providing answers to many shareholder questions. It is a regular source of public information pertaining to the company pursuant to SEC Fair Disclosure guidelines. Mr. Lehner also maintains a Twitter presence: www.Twitter.com/WinningCEO.

ABOUT SUPREME SWEETS, INC.

Supreme Sweets Inc is a new private Canadian corporation whose founders have vast experience in developing new branded food products with and for major North American retailers. With its own physical production facility in Toronto, the company already has the means to manufacture marketable baked goods innovations and related products for widespread distribution. With a strong interest and competence in gluten free product development, Supreme Sweets is uniquely qualified to tap into this multi-billion dollar segment of the continuously growing baked goods sector. The company's anticipated innovation launches will in future go beyond baked goods to make fullest use of diverse innovation insights in the company's possession, including patent pending concepts.

ABOUT WINNING BRANDS CORPORATION: Winning Brands is expanding its scope to include cooperative product launches with innovators whose projects can benefit from public company partnership. www.InnovatorsCommunity.com. Winning Brands has previously been, and continues to be, a manufacturer of record for advanced environmentally oriented cleaning solutions such as ReGUARD4™ fire service cleaner, KIND®, 1000+™ Stain Remover, World's Most Versatile Cleaning Solution™, and others through its subsidiary Niagara Mist Marketing Ltd by means of contract packaging. 1000+ is an alternative to conventional cleaning solvents for consumers because of its unique desirable properties; VIDEOS Link; WEBSITE Link . The versatility of 1000+ Stain Remover can be seen on FACEBOOK. 1000+ Stain Remover is available to U.S. NAVY personnel at 7 NEX depots in Japan, Spain, Italy and the Middle East; in the U.S. at HOME DEPOT (online), WALMART (online), DO IT BEST HARDWARE stores and many independent retailers. In Canada, the leading chain retailer is LOWES HOME IMPROVEMENT:. 1000+ Stain Remover is also available in select international markets including Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, UK, Serbia and the Caribbean. TrackMoist, ReGUARD4 www.ReGUARD4.com and BRILLIANT www.BRILLIANTWetCleaning.com are industrial products by which Winning Brands serves specialized professional markets.

Safe Harbor: Statements contained in this news release, other than those identifying historical facts, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Safe Harbor provisions as contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements relating to the Company's future expectations, including but not limited to revenues and earnings, technology efficacy, strategies and plans, are subject to safe harbors protection. Actual Company results and performance may be materially different from any future results, performance, strategies, plans, or achievements that may be expressed or implied by any such forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. TrackMoist, 1000+, KIND, ReGUARD4 and BRILLIANT are trademarks of Niagara Mist Marketing Ltd in connection with indicated uses.

