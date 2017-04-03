Food Marketing Institute and SYNQY Host SmartLabel Best Practices Webinar on Thursday, April 6 at 2 p.m. ET

PLEASANT HILL, CA--(Marketwired - April 03, 2017) - SYNQY Corporation and Food Marketing Institute (FMI) will host a webinar on how to best deliver SmartLabel information on retailers' websites to maximize their ecommerce platforms on Thursday, April 6, 2017 at 2 p.m. ET. To register for the webinar, click here.

WHAT:

FMI and SYNQY, a software as a service (SaaS) company that is revolutionizing marketing at the online point of sale, will present a new SmartLabel retailer solution to maximize retailers' ecommerce platforms. In this webinar, attendees will learn how to:

Bring SmartLabel content into ecommerce, planning, or coupon website or application.

Keep shoppers from clicking away from online properties and abandoning their shopping carts.

Display both private and national brand SmartLabel landing pages on retail/grocery websites at no cost.

WHO:

SYNQY VP of Business Development John Hoye has over 25 years of experience selling to enterprises, channel partners, systems integrators, publishers and agencies at Versata, GlobalLogic, Genwi and ViewStar. He has generated over $50 million in revenue growth from scratch and has a long and successful track record building and managing enterprise sales teams within start-ups, while creating revenue-generating, lasting partnerships.

WHEN:

Thursday, April 6, 2017 from 2 p.m. - 3 p.m. ET.

WHERE:

Sign up here.

About SYNQY | SMARTLABEL

SYNQY | SMARTLABEL, the first managed service designed to automatically place SmartLabel™ content next to the associated products inside grocery loyalty and ecommerce sites. This fully managed service eliminates the expense to integrate the SmartLabel content with back-end ecommerce systems.

The SYNQY | SMARTLABEL utilizes SYNQY's patent-pending matchmaking technology that dynamically associates high-valued content with corresponding products -- without the need for custom coding. With a single line of code inserted through a tag management platform, the SYNQY | SMARTLABEL solution automatically identifies which products have associated SmartLabel content and adds that content next to the correct product at the point of sale. As a result, retailers can roll out the solution in minutes and shoppers will have access to 350 product attributes, including GMO information and allergens.

About FMI

Food Marketing Institute proudly advocates on behalf of the food retail industry. FMI's U.S. members operate nearly 40,000 retail food stores and 25,000 pharmacies, representing a combined annual sales volume of almost $770 billion. Through programs in public affairs, food safety, research, education and industry relations, FMI offers resources and provides valuable benefits to more than 1,225 food retail and wholesale member companies in the United States and around the world. FMI membership covers the spectrum of diverse venues where food is sold, including single owner grocery stores, large multi-store supermarket chains and mixed retail stores. For more information, visit www.fmi.org and for information regarding the FMI foundation, visit www.fmi.org/foundation.

About SYNQY

SYNQY Corporation is a software as a service (SaaS) company that is revolutionizing marketing at the online point of sale. The SYNQY Brand Engagement Platform helps marketers deliver unparalleled brand engagement by enabling a network of intelligent touch points across their reseller channels. Learn more at www.synqy.com or follow us at https://twitter.com/synqy.