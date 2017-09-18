Food Processing Suppliers Association Chairman's Dinner to Be Held at Greater Chicago Food Depository the Night Before PROCESS EXPO Opens

Donation to be presented to Chicago Community Kitchen Program

CHICAGO, IL--(Marketwired - Sep 18, 2017) - The Food Processing Suppliers Association (FPSA) will be hosting their Chairman's Dinner on Monday, September 18th the day before the Association's largest industry event PROCESS EXPO opens. The dinner, being held at the Greater Chicago Food Depository (GCFD), is an opportunity for the FPSA Board to acknowledge the efforts by key contributors to the FPSA's DEFEAT HUNGER® campaign. The event will include a presentation of several awards including a $3,000 donation to the Chicago Community Kitchen Program, an award to Kate Maehr, Executive Director of the GCFD, and an award recognizing Messe Dusseldorf's commitment to SAVE FOOD.

"The Chairman's Dinner is our way of saying 'thank you' to all those who have done so much throughout the year to help make this year's PROCESS EXPO the very best show possible and to those who have contributed to our DEFEAT HUNGER campaign," said Chairman Tom Kittle. "We are grateful for the efforts of so many hard working individuals and thank the Chicago Community Kitchen for providing the meal and arranging for the program. We are excited to be hosting PROCESS EXPO in the greatest 'food' city in the country."

All attendees to the dinner will receive a GCFD grocery bag and a special DEFEAT HUNGER shirt in thanks for their participation. During the event FPSA will also present an award to Messe Dusseldorf for their commitment to the SAVE FOOD program which will also be on display at PROCESS EXPO.

The Food Processing Suppliers Association and the Greater Chicago Food Depository will be holding a Defeat Hunger food drive at the 2017 PROCESS EXPO on September 19-22, 2017 at Chicago's McCormick Place as part of the FPSA's Giving Back Initiative. All of the donations and proceeds at the drive will go to the GCFD in their fight against hunger in the greater Chicago area.

Through food and monetary donations, the FPSA Foundation's goal is to raise enough for 400,000 meals for the men, women, and children of Cook County. By visiting the website fpsa.org/Defeat-Hunger, donors can purchase cases of produce, canned goods, dairy, protein, and grains, as well as bulk options such as feeding a family of four for three months.

The Food Processing Suppliers Association (FPSA) is a global trade association serving suppliers in the food and beverage industries. The Association's programs and services support member's success by providing assistance in marketing their products and services, overall improvement in key business practices and many opportunities to network among industry colleagues. Programs and services to achieve these objectives include PROCESS EXPO (industry leading trade show), electronic media marketing, education, market intelligence, research, and advocation of critical industry issues such as food safety, sanitary design of equipment, and global trade.