foodora Launches Pick-up Service to Bring More Flexibility to Canadian Foodies

After one year in Canada, foodora customers can now pick up meals from their favourite local restaurants

TORONTO, ON --(Marketwired - January 31, 2017) - Today foodora​,​ the on-demand food delivery service, announced it is expanding its service offering by adding a pick-up feature to the platform. Known for its signature pink bicycle couriers, foodora takes pride in delivering good quality eats from local restaurants in Toronto, Montreal and most recently, Vancouver. To offer its users more choice and added flexibility, beginning Tuesday,​ January 31,​ customers in each city will be able to order ahead via the foodora website or new iOS​ ​and Android ​apps, and pick up their order at select restaurants.

"Our mission at foodora is simple. We aim to bring good food into our users' lives every day, and we're continuously looking for innovative ways to do so," said David Albert, foodora Canada's managing director. "With our latest pick-up feature, we're giving users more choice and flexibility to seamlessly fit food ordering into their schedules, whether it's by making pick up an option, or delivering straight to their door."

To use the new pick-up feature, customers simply place their order via the foodora iOS ​or Android ​apps, or visit the website,​ and choose the option to pick-up their order at the restaurant. Rather than track the rider, the customer will be provided a pick-up time. This option allows for people to pre-pay for their meals, which is ideal for those who never carry cash on-hand, don't like waiting in long lines at their favourite popular restaurant or want to treat their friends and family. Participating restaurants include Flock and Ravi Soups in Toronto; Ramen Koika ​and Hubbub ​in Vancouver; and Brigade ​and Le Poke Bar​ in Montreal.

"Now customers coming home from work can swing by their favourite restaurant and grab dinner on the way, and we love that this feature will bring more customers through our restaurant partners doors," said Albert. "The pick-up feature is perfect for those who don't like waiting in line, or those who want to pick up a meal but won't meet the minimum spend requirement for a foodora delivery."

foodora entered the Canadian market in 2015, when they acquired Hurrier, a Toronto-based food delivery service. Since the acquisition and full rebrand in January 2016, foodora has expanded to Montreal, and most recently to Vancouver in November 2016. In one year, foodora has grown from 250 restaurants to 870+, with plans to add hundreds more by the end of 2017, and has seen a 10 per cent increase MoM in orders. The company has also grown from 17 employees to 40 in Canada, and has grown its rider fleet 117 per cent. Popular restaurant partners include Fresh ​and ​Burger's Priest ​in Toronto; Little Saigon and ​Heritage Asian Eatery in Vancouver; and ​Le Gros Luxe ​and Mandy's​​ in Montreal.

About foodora

foodora was launched in Germany in October 2014, backed by Rocket Internet in April 2015 and merged with Delivery Hero in September 2015. The on-demand delivery service currently connects high-quality restaurants and foodies in 10 countries and is changing the way food delivery is viewed and experienced globally.

How it works

Through the foodora website or via the new iOS and Android apps, customers can enter their postal code and view a curated list of restaurants serving their neighborhood. Once they have found their meal of choice, they can place the order in the comfort of their home or office, paying online through foodora's secure platform. The order is then carefully prepared by the restaurant and brought directly to the customer by the foodora logistics team or picked up by the customer using foodora's new pick-up feature.