foodora Partners with Durex to Feed Canadian Couples' Sexual Appetite this Valentine's Day

foodora restaurant partners work with sexologist to introduce exclusive aphrodisiac menu options

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - February 07, 2017) - Things are heating up: foodora​, the on-demand food delivery service, and Durex, ​the number one condom brand in the world and sexual well-being leader,​ have partnered to help Canadian couples plan the ultimate night in this Valentine's Day. On Tuesday, February 14th​, foodora customers can arouse their taste buds with new menu items available from select restaurant partners in Toronto, Montreal, and Vancouver. Each head chef worked alongside Canadian sexologist and relationship expert, Dr. Carlen Costa, to incorporate natural aphrodisiac foods into the​ir "Valentine's Day Couples Specials." Every​ Valentine's Day order will also include Durex® Sensi-Thin® condoms and Durex® Passion Cherry Play Lube (100mL) available for delivery or pick-up exclusively through the foodora website or iOS​ ​and Android ​app.

"foodora takes pride in offering customers a carefully curated selection of good eats, and we wanted to step up our game for a holiday that's heavily focused on enjoying food and drink with your significant other," said David Albert, foodora Canada's managing director. "We looked at last year's orders and saw a spike in cuisines such as sushi, pizza, and desserts. This year, our restaurant partners are taking menu items to a new level by incorporating foods that are said to put you in the mood."

An "aphrodisiac" (named after the Greek goddess Aphrodite) is a substance that is rumoured to increase libidio, or sexual desire, when consumed. According to Dr. Carlen Costa, certified sexologist, aphrodisiacs can have different physiological effects, such as reducing stress, increasing blood flow, stimulating the production of dopamine to the brain, and increasing serotonin levels.

"Whether or not people believe in the power of aphrodisiacs, the relationship between food and intimacy is real," said Dr. Carlen Costa, certified sexologist and relationship expert. "The act of sharing food is intimate on its own. Valentine's Day is about showing love for one another, and food is the perfect way for couples to set the mood."

To help excite appetites, Dr. Carlen and each restaurant partner worked together to craft carefully thought-out menu items, which include libido-enhancing ingredients such as dark chocolate, hot chilies, honey, avocado, pomegranates, and pine nuts. foodora customers can order from three select restaurant partners in Toronto, Vancouver, and Montreal.

Participating restaurants and menu options in each market include:

Toronto, ON

Salad ​ King ​ -- 'Things are heating up' ​ Spicy ​ Chicken with Cashews

Chicken breast, bell pepper, carrot, onion, chili sauce, and Thai herbs topped with cashews. Use caution: already quite spicy.

-- 'Things are heating up' Spicy Chicken with Cashews Chicken breast, bell pepper, carrot, onion, chili sauce, and Thai herbs topped with cashews. Use caution: already quite spicy. Calii Love -- ​ 'Sexy Smoothie Bowl'

Ashwaganda, cacao nibs, cacao powder, blackberry, cashew nuts, banana and maca.

Topped with: pomegranate, blueberries, hemp seeds, blackberry and coconut flakes

-- 'Sexy Smoothie Bowl' Ashwaganda, cacao nibs, cacao powder, blackberry, cashew nuts, banana and maca. Topped with: pomegranate, blueberries, hemp seeds, blackberry and coconut flakes Saku Sushi ​-- 'Daring Dragon'

Prawn tempura, avocado, homemade potato garnish

Vancouver, BC

Styo Dessert: ​ 'Double Stuffed'

Stuffed Dark chocolate waffle with almond flakes and chocolate sauce on top

'Double Stuffed' Stuffed Dark chocolate waffle with almond flakes and chocolate sauce on top Calabash: '​ Veg out with a side of Deez Nuts' (Calabash Salad + Mixed Nuts)

Organic mixed greens, roasted chickpeas, eggplant, cucumbers, carrots and pineapple tossed in our house vinaigrette. Dusted with herb coconut choka.

Veg out with a side of Deez Nuts' (Calabash Salad + Mixed Nuts) Organic mixed greens, roasted chickpeas, eggplant, cucumbers, carrots and pineapple tossed in our house vinaigrette. Dusted with herb coconut choka. Zero Zero Pizzeria:​'Fun-ghi pizza'

Tomato sauce, mushrooms, white onions, arugula and truffle oil, chili peppers, garlic oil

Montreal, QC

Une Crèpe? ​ -- 'The Creme de la Crepe'

Crepe with strawberries, dark chocolate, dried figs, pine nuts, and whipped cream

-- 'The Creme de la Crepe' Crepe with strawberries, dark chocolate, dried figs, pine nuts, and whipped cream Pizzeria Magpie ​ -- 'The Cupid'

Topped with fontina, coppa, marinated cherry tomatoes, pine nuts, and libido-boosting roasted asparagus and garlic oil

-- 'The Cupid' Topped with fontina, coppa, marinated cherry tomatoes, pine nuts, and libido-boosting roasted asparagus and garlic oil Lola Rosa

'​Amourancini' (Starter): ​Butternut Squash Arancini stuffed with a cashew cheese and served with an arugula salad and crispy sage

'Topinambours à la Cupidon' (Main): Sesame​ crusted Jerusalem Artichokes with Chiogga beets, citrus braised greens and Beluga lentils

'Passion' (Dessert): ​Chocolate biscuit topped with a banana, ginger and passion fruit ganache

To order foodora's ​'Valentine's Day Couples Specials,' ​customers simply place their order on February 14 via the foodora iOS​ or Android ​apps, or visit the website, and choose the delivery or pick-up option. Each special menu option is exclusive to foodora, and can only be ordered through the website and iOS or Android apps. Each order will also be accompanied by a Durex care package, which includes a Durex® Passion Cherry Play Lube (100ml) and a ​three-pack of Durex® Sensi-Thin® ​condoms, the brand's best sellers.

