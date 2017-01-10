FootballYards.com Moves the Chains with Strong Debut in 2016 Season

Leading NFL blog increases readership, makes accurate team predictions, and releases a Trump video for fans

SEATTLE, WA--(Marketwired - Jan 10, 2017) - FootballYards.com, a leading blog site focused on providing insights, opinion and analysis on the NFL, announced today solid growth since its inception in June 2016. The popular website offers NFL fans weekly columns including Henry's Nuts, Pawns and Black Swans, Top 50 Flex Rankings and more. As the site became more popular with NFL fans over the 2016 season it experienced 750% growth in page views.

Of interest to NFL fans and sports media alike is the accuracy of the pre-season predictions the editorial team shared. In an article published July 14 the FootballYards.com writers correctly predicted the demise of the Carolina Panthers, the Minnesota Vikings, the New York Jets and two more teams. They were also eerily correct in identifying the flame-outs of Adrian Peterson and Darrelle Revis in an October 9 post.

Regular contributors Nick Bellis and Ty Worer have appeared as NFL analysts on popular sports radio programs such as NBC Sports Radio's Sports Hangover on local affiliate Phoenix 1060AM. "Having the guys from Football Yards on the show was an unexpected surprise for our listeners," states show producer and on-air personality Curt Blakeney. "We enjoyed their insights, opinions, and humor about the NFL and what listeners could look forward from NFL teams and players for the coming week."

In a move to extend its humorous reach to sports media and NFL fans alike, the FootballYards team is releasing a spoof of its popular 'weekly picks' video series titled, What Would the Donald Do NFL Playoff Picks. Featuring internationally acclaimed impressionist Keith Scott (Looney Tunes, Hanna-Barbera) re-creating Donald Trump as a befuddled football fan trying to impress with his clueless knowledge of the game.

About FootballYards.com

Formed in June 2016 to inform, entertain NFL fans with humor and insight Footballyards.com quickly achieved a mid-season 15-4-1 record of picking NFL winners. Each week the editorial team recaps the NFL, provides power rankings and commentary designed to help fans enjoy NFL football on a deeper, and humorous level.