For Sale: 15,010,045 Shares of Evergreen Gaming Corporation

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Feb. 22, 2017) - Effective December 2, 2016, MNP Ltd. was appointed as Receiver (the "Receiver") of 15,010,045 shares of Evergreen Gaming Corporation (the "Evergreen Shares") owned by The Libin Real Estate Investment Trust ("Libin Trust") pursuant to an order (the "Receivership Order") granted by the Court of Queen's Bench of Alberta. A copy of the Receivership Order can be found on our website www.mnpdebt.ca/libintrust.

In our capacity as Receiver we are soliciting Initial Bids for all or blocks of the Evergreen Shares held by the Libin Trust. The Evergreen Shares are publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX VENTURE:TNA). Further information on Evergreen Gaming Corporation can be found on their website www.evergreengaming.com and on Sedar (www.sedar.com).

The deadline for the submission of Initial Bids is 12:00 pm (MST) on Tuesday, March 21, 2017. All bidders must be an "accredited investor" (as defined in Section 1.1 of the National Instrument 45-106 Prospectus Exemptions ("NI 45-106") and be otherwise able to meet the requirements for a purchaser of securities under the Accredited Investor prospectus exemption set out under Section 2.3 of NI 45-106.