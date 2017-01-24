For third year in a row, General Fusion makes the Global Cleantech 100

2017 list of top private companies in clean technology chosen from a record 9,900 companies from 77 countries world-wide

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - January 24, 2017) - General Fusion, a global leader in the development of fusion energy, today announced it was named to the 2017 Global Cleantech 100, produced by Cleantech Group (CTG), whose mission is to connect corporations to sustainable innovation. It is the third year in a row that General Fusion has made the prestigious list.

The Global Cleantech 100 represents the most innovative and promising ideas impacting the future of a wide-range of industries. Featuring companies that are best positioned to solve tomorrow's clean technology challenges, the Global Cleantech 100 is a comprehensive list of private companies with the highest potential to make significant market impact within a 5-10 year timeframe.

This year, a record number of nominations were received: 9,900 distinct companies from 77 countries. These companies were weighted and scored to create a short list of 325 companies. Short-listed nominees were reviewed by CTG's Expert Panel, resulting in a finalized list of 100 companies from 17 countries.

"General Fusion is honoured to be chosen from a record number of nominees world-wide and included in the Global Cleantech 100 for the third year running," said Interim CEO Bruce Colwill. "Once again, this recognizes the progress we are making in the development of the fastest, most practical path to commercially-viable fusion-powered clean energy."

The 86-member expert panel was drawn equally from leading financial investors and representatives of multi-national corporations and industrials active in technology and innovation scouting across Asia, Europe and North America. The composition of the expert panel broadly represents the global clean tech community, from pioneers and leaders to veterans and new entrants. The diversity of panelists results in a list of companies that command an expansive base of respect and support from many important players within the global clean tech innovation ecosystem.

"As the Global Cleantech 100 program reaches its eighth year," said Richard Youngman, CEO of Cleantech Group, "we see more signals of the ongoing mainstreaming of clean technologies, sustainability, and resource efficiency on its journey towards the point where this is just the normal way business is done."

The complete list of 100 companies was revealed on January 23, 2017 at the 15th annual Cleantech Forum San Francisco: https://i3connect.com/gct100/the-list.

For complete information on General Fusion's leadership within the clean tech space, access i3 by visiting i3connect.com -- CTG's leading market intelligence platform -- and search for General Fusion.

The list is accompanied by a full report with commentary and insight on the 2017 Global Cleantech 100 -- authored by CTG, powered by data from i3, and sponsored by Chubb.

Download the report at: http://info.cleantech.com/GlobalCleantech100Report2017_GCT100Report2017Submit.html

Download the report at: http://info.cleantech.com/GlobalCleantech100Report2017_GCT100Report2017Submit.html The complete list of Global Cleantech 100 Expert Panel members is available at https://i3connect.com/gct100/panelist.

About Cleantech Group

Founded in 2002, the mission of Cleantech Group (CTG) is to accelerate sustainable innovation. CTG's subscriptions, events and programs are all designed to help corporates, investors, and all players in the innovation ecosystem discover and connect with the key companies, trends, and people in the market. CTG's coverage is global, spans the entire clean technology theme and is relevant to the future of all industries. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, with a growing international presence in London. CTG's parent company, Enovation Partners, one of Consulting Magazine's 7 to Watch, is based in Chicago.

Learn more at www.enovationpartners.com.

About General Fusion

General Fusion is developing the fastest and most practical path to commercial fusion energy. The company was established in 2002 and is supported by a global syndicate of leading energy venture capital funds, industry leaders, and technology pioneers, including: Chrysalix Energy Venture Capital, Bezos Expeditions, Khazanah Nasional Berhad, Cenovus Energy, Growthworks, Braemar Energy Ventures, BDC, Entrepreneurs Fund, SET Ventures, and Sustainable Development Technology Canada.

www.generalfusion.com

Follow General Fusion:

generalfusion.com

twitter.com/generalfusion

instagram.com/generalfusion

linkedin.com/company/general-fusion

facebook.com/generalfusion