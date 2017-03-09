Foran Announces Grant of Stock Options

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - March 09, 2017) - Foran Mining Corporation (TSX VENTURE: FOM) ("Foran" or the "Company") today announced that it has granted 1,685,000 incentive stock options (the "Options") to Directors, Officers, Employees and Consultants of the Company.

The Options are set for a period of five years, expiring on March 9, 2022, and each Option will allow the holder to purchase a common share of Foran at a price of $0.40. The Options are governed by the stock option plan of the Company.

About Foran Mining

Foran is an exploration and development company focused on copper-zinc in the Hanson Lake Camp of east-central Saskatchewan. The Hanson Lake Camp is located in an area of excellent infrastructure, close to a major mining centre. In late 2014, Foran released a positive Preliminary Economic Assessment for the McIlvenna Bay deposit, Foran's first deposit in the Hanson Lake Camp.

Foran trades on the TSX.V under the symbol "FOM".

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Foran Mining Corporation

Patrick Soares

President & CEO

