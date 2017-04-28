Forbes Recognizes Prophet as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms

For second year, Prophet is named as a top consulting firm for strategy, brand marketing, digital transformation, innovation and growth

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - April 28, 2017) - Prophet was named to Forbes' list of America's Best Managing Consulting Firms for 2017. In its second year, the list recognizes the top 1% of consulting companies based on feedback from both industry peers and brand executives.

"Prophet is proud to be recognized as a top consulting firm again by Forbes. With more than 50,000 consulting companies operating in the U.S., we believe our commitment to helping clients compete and win in the face of profound disruptive change is what sets us apart," said Michael Dunn, Chairman and CEO of Prophet. "In the past year, we helped companies like Crate & Barrel drive sales growth, and others achieve important business milestones like MetLife and Addiko Bank did with their recent rebrands."

Forbes surveyed more than 2,000 firm partners and business executives to determine which consultancies are the best across different areas of expertise. Prophet was recognized as a leader in five sectors:

Digital transformation

Innovation and growth

Internet, media and entertainment

Marketing, brand and pricing

Strategy

"Prophet helps our clients grow by becoming more agile, responsive and relentlessly relevant. We use our expertise in brand and customer experience, growth acceleration and digital transformation to deliver innovative approaches to their most pressing business challenges," continued Dunn. "By demonstrating how to infuse data-driven insights and deep consumer empathy into the customer experience, we're able to help clients drive engagement and increase revenue."

Forbes partnered with analytics company Statista to calculate the ranking. Using two online surveys -- one of consulting firm partners and the other of brand executives -- they determined which consulting firms are the most highly regarded across 32 business categories.

To view Forbes' complete list of America's Best Management Consulting Firms, visit www.forbes.com/best-management-consulting-firms/list.

