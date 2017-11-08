Ford Ranch, a $5.5 Million Community with 18 Homes in Southwest Las Vegas, Now Open for Sale

Summit Homes of Nevada and Presidio Residential Capital Offering Three- to Five-Bedroom Homes Starting at $299,990

LAS VEGAS, NV--(Marketwired - Nov 8, 2017) - Summit Homes of Nevada and Presidio Residential Capital announced that all 18 homes at Ford Ranch, a $5.5 million community at South Durango Drive and West Ford Avenue in southwest Las Vegas, are open for sale. Prices range from $299,990 to $328,990.

"We are thrilled to offer these spacious, family-friendly luxury homes in an ideal location that offers an easy commute plus access to beautiful walking trails and parks," said Nathan White, division president for Summit Homes of Nevada. "With only 18 homes available, we're certain this opportunity won't be available for long."

The two-story, three- to five-bedroom homes at Ford Ranch come in three designs ranging from 2,182 to 2,621 square feet on lots ranging from 4,700 to 10,000 square feet. Luxury finishes include granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and 42-foot upper cabinets with crown molding. All homes have two-car garages.

Ford Summit is a joint venture project with Presidio Residential Capital, a San Diego-based real estate investment company.

A model home is open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, contact sales manager Betsy Barruga at (702) 333-1662.

About Summit Homes

Locally owned and operated by the White family, Summit homes and the White family has been a home-building staple in the Northwest and Nevada for more than 20 years. Summit Homes has built nearly 3,000 homes in well-planned communities throughout the state of Washington as well as nearly 5,000 homes in the Las Vegas metropolitan area. www.summithomesnv.com

About Presidio

Presidio Residential Capital is a real estate investment company focused on the residential housing sector. Headquartered in San Diego, California, the firm provides capital in the form of joint ventures for the entitlement, development and build-out of for-sale residential projects throughout the Western United States. Presidio has infused more than $1 billion into the economy to capitalize the housing industry. The firm's goal is to invest in excess of $150 million in capital for home-building projects in the Western United States in the next 12-plus months. It currently has investments in Arizona, California, Nevada, Colorado and Washington with current committed capital of $800 million focused on 100+ projects. The firm is affiliated with a privately held registered investment advisor specializing in alternative investment strategies who has a long history of investing in the home-building sector. Current assets under management total more than $2.5 billion. Online and social media:www.presidioresidential.com, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.