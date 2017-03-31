Foreign shareholder sale facility payout completed

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA--(Marketwired - March 31, 2017) - Heron Resources Limited (ASX:HRR)(TSX:HER) ("Heron" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that payments pursuant to the share sale facility ("Facility") established by Heron will be completed on 4 April 2017 to foreign ineligible shareholders based in Canada.

As announced on 9 February 2017, foreign shareholders were entitled to 5,956,820 shares of Ardea Resources Limited ("Ardea") under the distribution approved by Heron shareholders on 29 September 2016. Of these, 1,593,831 shares were transferred to foreign shareholders under the Facility who elected to receive their entitlements and the balance (4,362,989 Ardea shares) were sold for AUS$0.20 per share.

The sale proceeds will be paid 4 April 2017 to each ineligible foreign shareholder based in Canada as at the entitlement date of 18 November 2016. The payout is equal to CAD$0.019613 per Heron share (CAD$0.196130 per Ardea share) after the 1% brokerage fee for the value of the in specie shares sold and exchange rate differences.

Shareholders have until 30 June 2019, to claim any funds which are not received by them, after which time they will have no further rights to payment. Shareholders who hold shares directly and have an entitlement of less than CAD$25.00 will not be sent a payment. These shareholders may contact Heron for payment.

All holders of Ardea in specie shares need to contact the Ardea transfer agent to transfer their Ardea shares as follows:

Security Transfer Australia

P.O. Box 52

Collins Street West

Victoria, Australia 8007

T: +03 9628 2200

F: +08 9315 2233

E: registrar@securitytransfer.com.au

W: www.securitytransfer.com.au

For further information regarding Ardea, please visit www.ardearesources.com.au or www.heronresources.com.au.

