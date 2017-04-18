Forent Energy Announces Demand Payment by Its Lender

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - April 18, 2017) - Forent Energy Ltd. (TSX VENTURE:FEN) ("Forent" or the "Company") announces that, at close of business April 13, 2017, it received demand repayment from its lender of all amounts owing thereunder, being approximately $6.8 million, by 5:00 PM April 23, 2017 at which time the lender may enforce its security and appoint a Receiver to manage the Company's affairs. Notwithstanding the foregoing, the Company is continuing to pursue strategic alternatives within the timeline of the notice period.

