Forent Energy Ltd. Announces Change of Management

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - Jan. 23, 2017) - Forent Energy Ltd. ("Forent" or the "Corporation") (TSX VENTURE:FEN) announced today that Mr. Robyn Lore has resigned his role as President and CEO of the corporation in order to pursue other opportunities. The resignation as an officer of the Corporation will be effective immediately, however the Board of Directors of Forent has requested, and Mr. Lore has agreed, that he continue to serve as Chairman of the Board of Directors. Curtis Hartzler, currently Vice President of Business Development, will assume the responsibilities as President and CEO of Forent.

The Board of Directors of Forent wish to thank Mr. Lore for his time of service to the company, his dedicated and unremitting commitment, and his colorful and imaginative business style. "We wish him well in his new venture and are pleased that he has agreed to continue to serve the corporation as a Director and to assist in the transition of management."

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.