ForeScout Announces New Features to its Growing Global Channel Partner Program

Increasing ubiquity of enterprise IoT devices fuels channel opportunities to mitigate security risk ForeScout is maturing its channel partner program aligned with international expansion and growth Channel partners will continue to deliver ForeScout's agentless approach to visibility and control

SAN JOSE, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 9, 2017) - ForeScout® Technologies, Inc., a leading Internet of Things (IoT) security company, today announced its new ForeScout Forward Partner Program designed to maximize channel partners' opportunity for growth and profitability by providing a more scalable program with benefits to those partners with the highest levels of investment in its business. Through a three-level partner model, the new channel program will fit the growing needs of ForeScout's global channel partners and adds an increased focus on enabling partners to efficiently deliver professional services to better serve end-user customers.

"The ForeScout Forward Partner Program will incentivize our value-added resellers and channel partners to grow their business with us and was developed with current and prospective partners in mind," said Todd DeBell, vice president of Global Channel Sales, ForeScout. "New features within the program will mean increased profitability for our channel partners and reaffirms our global position with our distribution partners."

Today's enterprises are challenged with the increasing adoption of IoT devices, which has created a new opportunity for the channel community to partner and engage with end-user organizations in need of stronger security. The new Forescout Forward Partner Program is designed to offer more control and predictability over a partner's margin, more opportunity to support end-users security needs with professional services and closer integration with complementary solutions.

"Channel partners are core to our business, and we are committed to becoming one of the most channel-friendly cybersecurity companies in the industry. The new ForeScout Forward Partner Program is intended to attract value-added resellers and global channel partners -- companies that will grow alongside our own maturing business," continued DeBell.

ForeScout Forward Partner Program will include a three-level (Silver, Gold, Platinum) program intended to serve the specific needs of its partners based on their experience selling ForeScout's solutions. The new program highlights include:

Resale margins to boost partner profitability

Region-specific program enhancements, revenue attainment and investment requirements

Market opportunity insights and support provided to expand business

Web presence through the ForeScout Partner locator

Incentive rewards through Opportunity Registration

Marketing funds through a Strategic Marketing Funds proposal-based program

Sales and Technical enablement through our ForeScout Partner Accelerator learning site and ForeScout Technical Certification programs

Access to Executive Briefing Centers

About ForeScout Technologies, Inc.

ForeScout Technologies, Inc. helps make the invisible visible. Our company provides Global 2000 enterprises and government agencies with agentless visibility and control of traditional and IoT devices the instant they connect to the network. Our technology integrates with disparate security tools to help organizations accelerate incident response, break down silos, automate workflows and optimize existing investments. Learn more at www.forescout.com.

