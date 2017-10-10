ForeScout and CrowdStrike Form Strategic Alliance to Deliver Advanced Endpoint and Network Threat Protection

SAN JOSE, CA--(Marketwired - Oct 10, 2017) -

ForeScout and CrowdStrike join forces to help organizations combat endpoint and network threats targeting traditional and IoT devices

New partnership will enable joint threat hunting and automated incident response to help protect against data breaches

Technology alliance will allow organizations to improve security hygiene and reduce mean time to respond (MTTR) to advanced threats across the endpoint and network

ForeScout Technologies, Inc., a leading Internet of Things (IoT) security company, and CrowdStrike, the leader in cloud-delivered endpoint protection, today announced a strategic alliance that will deliver comprehensive visibility, threat detection and security response for joint customers. Through this partnership, the two companies will monitor threats across endpoint and network tiers, share threat analytics and extend protection and policy control to unmanaged Bring-Your-Own-Device (BYOD), guest and IoT devices.

"Enterprises continue to be impacted by massive data breaches and cybersecurity attacks largely due to blind spots caused by undetected devices. To help solve this problem, ForeScout and CrowdStrike are forming a new strategic partnership that will offer a combination of extended device discovery, security intelligence and greater control to keep threats out and strengthen cyber hygiene," said Michael DeCesare, president and CEO, ForeScout. "The collaboration and joint value of two market-leading cybersecurity companies will provide our customers with increased visibility and advanced threat analytics for better protection against malicious activity."

Modern enterprise networks are challenged with managing increasingly complex environments along with exponential growth in volume and diversity of devices. The rise of network-connected devices has increased the attack surface, making it more challenging for organizations to prevent, detect and respond to cyber attacks. ForeScout and CrowdStrike will streamline and improve security operations for customers by leveraging ForeScout's advanced device visibility and control capabilities combined with CrowdStrike's AI-enabled threat analytics platform.

"Many security solutions fail to deliver accurate and meaningful threat insight, which is why organizations are constantly falling prey to cyber attacks," said George Kurtz, co-founder and CEO, CrowdStrike. "With real-time endpoint detection and response, combined with next-generation threat prevention and proactive threat hunting, organizations will be able to gain an advantage in today's vast threat landscape. The alliance between ForeScout and CrowdStrike is a better-together approach that will transform how customers protect their network against today's cybersecurity challenges and tomorrow's threats."

The technology partnership between ForeScout and CrowdStrike will provide the following benefits to joint customers:

Comprehensive visibility and posture assessment across network-connected devices, including corporate devices while employees are off the enterprise network

Improved agent health and compliance on CrowdStrike managed devices

Sharing of threat intelligence across solutions to take more informed actions

Joint threat hunting for Indicators of Attack (IoAs) across endpoint and network tiers

Automated threat response to protect against malware targeting traditional and IoT devices

In addition to the go-to-market relationship, ForeScout and CrowdStrike intend to build an integrated solution to further support their joint customers. CrowdStrike is an industry leader in the endpoint protection market and the latest partner in ForeScout's portfolio of more than 70 technology and alliance partners. Through these partnerships and integrations, ForeScout is able to orchestrate infrastructure-wide security management to make formerly disjointed security products work as one, eliminating security gaps, accelerating incident response, automating workflows and optimizing existing investments.

