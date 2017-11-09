Growth fueled by increased adoption of enterprise IoT and the need for visibility and control of devices to reduce security risk

SAN JOSE, CA--(Marketwired - Nov 9, 2017) - ForeScout Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ : FSCT), a leading Internet of Things (IoT) security company, today announced it was named on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies in North America. ForeScout ranked as a Technology Fast 500™ award winner for the second year in a row.

"Visibility into what's on the network is the next transformation in the world of cybersecurity, and ForeScout's innovative, agentless approach has propelled our growth in this category," said Michael DeCesare, CEO and president, ForeScout. "Global enterprise organizations trust ForeScout to help them see and control devices connecting to their network, providing them with the foundation for a strong security strategy."

"The Deloitte 2017 North America Technology Fast 500 winners underscore the impact of technological innovation and world-class customer service for driving growth in a fiercely competitive environment," said Sandra Shirai, vice chairman at Deloitte Consulting LLP and U.S. technology, media and telecommunications leader. "These companies are on the cutting edge and are transforming the way we do business. We extend our sincere congratulations to all the winners for achieving remarkable growth while delivering new services and experiences for their customers."

"Emerging growth companies are powering innovation in the broader economy. The growth rates delivered by the companies on this year's North America Technology Fast 500 ranking are a bright spot for the capital markets and a strong indicator that the emerging growth technology sector will continue to deliver a strong return on investment," said Heather Gates, national managing director at Deloitte & Touche LLP's emerging growth company practice. "Deloitte is dedicated to supporting the best and brightest companies of the future in the emerging growth company sector. We are proud to acknowledge the significant accomplishments of this year's Fast 500 winners."

About Deloitte's 2017 Technology Fast 500™

Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies -- both public and private -- in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2013 to 2016.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least $50,000 USD, and current-year operating revenues of at least $5 million USD. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

