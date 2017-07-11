ForeScout Named to the Second Annual Forbes 2017 Cloud 100 List

SAN JOSE, CA--(Marketwired - Jul 11, 2017) - ForeScout Technologies, Inc., a leading Internet of Things (IoT) security company, today was named to the Forbes 2017 Cloud 100 list. Published by Forbes in collaboration with Bessemer Venture Partners, the definitive list includes the top 100 privately held cloud companies in the world. The Forbes 2017 Cloud 100 list is published online and will appear in the July 27, 2017 issue of Forbes magazine.

"The quick adoption of cloud technologies is allowing companies to innovate faster than ever, but this evolution also presents security risks," said Michael DeCesare, president and CEO, ForeScout. "We're honored that our commitment to helping enterprises evolve for the cloud has been recognized with our inclusion in the Forbes 2017 Cloud 100 list. ForeScout's technology allows IT and security teams to enhance security by enabling visibility into their cloud workloads."

"Our inaugural Cloud 100 list showed the tech and venture capital community just how many standout privately held cloud companies there are to watch, and this year's list is no exception," said Forbes editor of the Cloud 100 list Alex Konrad. "Forbes has a keen eye for businesses, and combining that with Bessemer Venture Partners and Salesforce Ventures' deep knowledge of the cloud industry, any company's inclusion on the Forbes 2017 Cloud 100 list is cause to celebrate."

"These companies are leading the cloud technology revolution," said Byron Deeter, a top cloud investor and partner at Bessemer Venture Partners. "The founders and teams behind the Forbes 2017 Cloud 100 companies are of another caliber and we are beyond excited to celebrate the hard work and enormous value these companies are creating as they propel the trillion-dollar software industry forward."

Methodology

As part of the rigorous selection process for the Forbes 2017 Cloud 100, Forbes' data partner, Bessemer Venture Partners, received hundreds of submissions from the top cloud startups. With that data, the Forbes Cloud 100 judge panel, made up of a majority of public cloud company CEOs, was then responsible for selecting and ranking the top 100 companies from all over the world. The evaluation process involved four factors: estimated valuation (30%), operating metrics (20%), people & culture (15%) and market leadership (35%), which the judge panel then weighed to select, score and rank the winners.

Recognition

As part of its inclusion, ForeScout will be celebrated tonight in San Francisco at The Cloud 100 Celebration, an exclusive event hosted by Bessemer Venture Partners, Forbes and Salesforce Ventures. The celebration is attended by the CEOs of the public cloud companies, and the CEOs named to The Cloud 100 and those named to The 20 Rising Stars lists.

Additional Resources:

Forbes 2017 Cloud 100 list: www.forbes.com/cloud100

About ForeScout

ForeScout Technologies, Inc. helps make the invisible visible. Our company provides Global 2000 enterprises and government agencies with agentless visibility and control of traditional and IoT devices the instant they connect to the network. Our technology integrates with disparate security tools to help organizations accelerate incident response, break down silos, automate workflows and optimize existing investments. Learn more at www.forescout.com.

