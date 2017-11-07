ForeScout Technologies to Announce Third Quarter Financial Results on Thursday, December 7, 2017

SAN JOSE, CA--(Marketwired - Nov 7, 2017) - ForeScout Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ : FSCT), a leading Internet of Things (IoT) security company, today announced that it will release its financial results for its third quarter 2017 ended September 30, 2017 after the U.S. markets close on Thursday, December 7, 2017. ForeScout will host a conference call for analysts and investors at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time (4:30 p.m. Eastern time) that day. The press release with the financial results will be accessible on the ForeScout investor relations website at investors.forescout.com prior to the conference call.

Interested parties may access the conference call by dialing either (855) 659-9329 or (615) 247-5915 using the passcode 1797958.

A live webcast will be accessible on ForeScout's investor relations website at investors.forescout.com. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available through Thursday, December, 14, 2017. To access the replay, interested parties should dial either (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 using the passcode 1797958.

About ForeScout

ForeScout Technologies, Inc. helps make the invisible visible. Our company provides Global 2000 enterprises and government agencies with agentless visibility and control of traditional and IoT devices the instant they connect to the network. Our technology integrates with disparate security tools to help organizations accelerate incident response, break down silos, automate workflows and optimize existing investments. Learn more at www.forescout.com.

© 2017. ForeScout Technologies, Inc. is a Delaware corporation. ForeScout, the ForeScout logo, ActiveResponse, ControlFabric, CounterACT, CounterACT Edge and SecureConnector are trademarks or registered trademarks of ForeScout.