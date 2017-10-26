ForeScout Technologies Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

SAN JOSE, CA--(Marketwired - Oct 26, 2017) - ForeScout Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ : FSCT), a leading Internet of Things (IoT) security company, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 5,280,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $22.00 per share. The shares are expected to begin trading on the NASDAQ Global Select Market on October 27, 2017 under the symbol "FSCT." The offering is expected to close on October 31, 2017, subject to customary closing conditions.

ForeScout has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 792,000 additional shares of common stock at the initial public offering price less underwriting discounts and commissions.

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, and Citigroup Global Markets Inc. are acting as lead book-running managers for the offering. BofA Merrill Lynch and UBS Securities LLC are also acting as book-running managers for the offering. KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc. is acting as a co-manager.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. When available, a copy of the final prospectus related to the offering may be obtained from Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, toll-free: (866) 803-9204, email: prospectuseq_fi@jpmchase.com and from Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, telephone: 1-800-831-9146.

A registration statement relating to the offering has been filed with, and declared effective by, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Copies of the registration statement can be accessed through the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor will there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful before registration or qualification under the securities laws of that state or jurisdiction.

About ForeScout

ForeScout Technologies, Inc. helps make the invisible visible. Our company provides Global 2000 enterprises and government agencies with agentless visibility and control of traditional and IoT devices the instant they connect to the network. Our technology integrates with disparate security tools to help organizations accelerate incident response, break down silos, automate workflows and optimize existing investments. Learn more at www.forescout.com.

