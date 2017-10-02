ForeScout Technologies Files Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

SAN JOSE, CA--(Marketwired - Oct 2, 2017) - ForeScout Technologies, Inc. ("ForeScout"), a leading Internet of Things ("IoT") security company, today announced that it has publicly filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") relating to a proposed initial public offering of shares of its common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. ForeScout intends to list its common stock on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "FSCT."

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, and Citigroup Global Markets Inc. will act as lead book-running managers for the proposed offering. BofA Merrill Lynch and UBS Securities LLC will also act as book-running managers for the proposed offering. KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc. will act as a co-manager.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus, when available, may be obtained from Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014; from J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717; and from Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by email: batprospectusdept@citi.com, or by telephone: 1-800-831-9146.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC, but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About ForeScout

ForeScout Technologies, Inc. helps make the invisible visible. Our company provides Global 2000 enterprises and government agencies with agentless visibility and control of traditional and IoT devices the instant they connect to the network. Our technology integrates with disparate security tools to help organizations accelerate incident response, break down silos, automate workflows and optimize existing investments. Learn more at www.forescout.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements about the proposed offering. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of risk factors and uncertainties discussed in documents filed by ForeScout with the SEC. Due to such uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof.

