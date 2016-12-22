ForeScout Technologies Named as a Representative Vendor in Gartner's Market Guide for IoT Security

SAN JOSE, CA--(Marketwired - Dec 22, 2016) - ForeScout Technologies, Inc., a leading Internet of Things (IoT) security company, today announced that it has been named as a Representative Vendor in Gartner's Market Guide for IoT Security. The report provided deep insight and technical analysis into the IoT security market.

"In today's enterprises, we believe that IoT devices can account for up to 75 percent of all devices connected on the corporate network, increasing the overall attack surface," said Michael DeCesare, President and CEO of ForeScout. "We believe being named a Representative Vendor in Gartner's IoT Security Market Guide validates ForeScout's agentless approach to visibility and control to help organizations grapple with this new attack vector -- IoT."

Gartner listed ForeScout as a Representative Vendor for IoT Security in the Healthcare, Financial Services, Government/Public Sector verticals within Gartner's recently published 2016 Market Guide for IoT Security.

According to the report1, "High-profile cyberattacks and attempted compromises in the connected automobile and medical device industries have driven early security spend (digital as well as IoT-specific) in those verticals," wrote Gartner analysts Saniye Burcu Alaybeyi, Earl Perkins and Ruggero Contu. "There is also a growing attention and pressure from different layers of government for potential regulation. The effects of these attacks also highlight the overlapping safety regulation and general safety management impacts of digital security," continued Gartner analysts Saniye Burcu Alaybeyi, Earl Perkins and Ruggero Contu.

Research was conducted by Gartner analysts Saniye Burcu Alaybeyi, Earl Perkins and Ruggero Contu.

For more information:

Gartner 2016 Market Guide for IoT Security (Available to Gartner subscribers)

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose

About ForeScout Technologies, Inc.

ForeScout Technologies, Inc. helps make the invisible visible. Our company provides Global 2000 enterprises and government agencies with agentless visibility and control of traditional and IoT devices the instant they connect to the network. Our technology integrates with disparate security tools to help organizations accelerate incident response, break down silos, automate workflows and optimize existing investments. Learn more at www.forescout.com.

© 2016. ForeScout Technologies, Inc. is a privately held Delaware corporation. ForeScout, the ForeScout logo, ControlFabric, CounterACT Edge, ActiveResponse and CounterACT are trademarks or registered trademarks of ForeScout. Other names mentioned may be trademarks of their respective owners.

1 Gartner: Market Guide for IoT Security, October 3, 2016, Saniye Burcu Alaybeyi, Earl Perkins, Ruggero Contu.