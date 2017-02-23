ForeSee Launches Mobile App for CX Intelligence on the Go

First Mobile App for CX Executives Allows Leaders to Monitor Customer Journeys and Behavioral Trends Anytime, Anywhere

ANN ARBOR, MI--(Marketwired - Feb 23, 2017) - ForeSee, the leader in voice of customer solutions, today announced the launch of its new ForeSee® Mobile application. The app is a companion to ForeSee CX Suite, ForeSee's integrated suite of CX applications. The ForeSee Mobile app provides CX leaders and stakeholders access to real-time data across their organization's customer journey, including customer satisfaction scores and behavioral trends.

ForeSee CX Suite collects customer experience data across web, mobile, and location to give a holistic view of the customer journey. With the ForeSee Mobile app, customer experience leaders can access, understand, and act on customer trends to drive positive results while on the go -- including deep dives on specific customer touchpoints. ForeSee Mobile also helps companies with the complex decision about how to prioritize CX investments across the customer journey with ForeSee's patented Priority Index. With data and analysis literally in-hand, CX leaders can quickly prioritize and address trouble areas or leverage CX strengths.

"We built the ForeSee Mobile app to meet CX leaders' demand for speed and ease of access. The days of weeks' long adjustment times in CX are gone. They must be able to act quickly, and with certainty," said Lenny Nash, ForeSee's Chief Strategy Officer. "Our mobile app will empower top executives with on-the-fly access to CX performance across the business, allowing them to spot and act on trends, and stay connected to the voice of their customers."

ForeSee Mobile App Key Features:

Monitor trends and changes across the customer journey, including touchpoints such as:

-- Web Browse -- Cart Abandonment -- Web Purchase -- In-Location Purchase -- Contact Center Service Deep-dive analysis on the satisfaction score of each measurement, as well as suggested areas of improvement

Filtering by specific periods of time to drill into CX scores and identify trends and issues

Real-time feed of customer verbatims to stay connected to the voice of the customer

The ForeSee Mobile app is available on both iOS and Android and is available to all ForeSee clients with a CX Suite log-in.

About ForeSee

ForeSee pioneered customer experience intelligence in 2001 and has become a recognized leader in Voice of Customer (VOC) solutions. The award-winning ForeSee CX Suite helps more than 2,000 companies worldwide -- in retail, government, financial services, healthcare, consumer packaged goods, and other industries -- transform their VOC programs into a strategic business discipline that delivers economic impact. Only ForeSee offers a rigorous approach to customer experience measurement, access to an unmatched 200 million benchmarked experiences, and actionable insights from a team of 200 expert analysts that give certainty to CX improvements. ForeSee is headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI and has offices in New York; Washington, DC; St. Louis; Cleveland; San Francisco; Vancouver; and London. For more information, visit www.foresee.com.