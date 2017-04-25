Forest Service to Rent Logging Skidder

PRICE, UT--(Marketwired - April 25, 2017) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture, Forest Service, Manti-Lasal National Forest, released on Tuesday, April 25 a combined synopsis/solicitation for a Logging Skidder CAT 525B or equivalent, enclosed cab with heat and A/C, minimum 120" rear bunching grapple, and front knock down blade.

The Manti-Lasal National Forest intends to rent the skidder for approximately 176 hours per month, and let only licensed U.S. Forest Service employees operate it.

In its combined synopsis/solicitation, the Forest Service listed a series of general requirements that interested contractors must keep in mind:

The Forest Service will not accept machines with evidence of ongoing problems, such as leaks, broken welds, loose fittings or attachments, or excessive wear and tear.

The contractor who receives the award must provide rapid response to all service calls between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. every day.

The Forest Service will accept only certified clean equipment that is free of soil, rocks, lubrication, fluid stains/spills, plant parts (including seeds. Equipment must be fully functional and operational upon delivery.

The interior (operating cab) of all equipment must be delivered in clean condition, equipped with functional horn, warning lights, alarms, fire extinguisher, fully operational seat belt(s), heat and A/C, and seat adjustment controls, and fully intact and functional seat upholstery.

All equipment must meet or exceed all applicable OSHA and/or MSHA safety requirements.

The contractor who receives the contract must replace any machine that fails to meet performance expectations that are reasonable for the specific type, size, and/or intent of use of that equipment due to major mechanical breakdown not attributable to misuse or operator error. Replacement must occur at no additional remobilization costs to the government within two working days, and the contractor must supply an equivalent machine that meets all listed general requirements and stated specifications.

The contractor must provide all equipment maintenance at no additional cost.

Responses are due by no later than 11 a.m. MT on May 11.

The Forest Service intends to base its contract award on best value for the government, and expects the contractor who receives the contract to honor the submitted price for the full period of performance.

The contractor who receives this contract must be registered with the System for Award Management (SAM) database and have as part of the Registration all current Representations and Certifications.

