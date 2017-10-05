ForgeRock and FCW to Host Federal Forum

Identity and Access Management Strategies for Government; October 12 in Washington, D.C.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Oct 5, 2017) - ForgeRock®, the leading platform provider of digital identity management solutions, today announced continued registration for its ForgeRock Federal Forum, a one day event designed to bring together thought leaders from government and industry. The free, half day event takes place October 12, 2017 at the Willard InterContinental in Washington, D.C., and is co-hosted by FCW, the editorial voice for executives and decision-makers in the federal government.

The Forum agenda includes keynotes, panels and insights from leaders including:

Rob Joyce, special assistant to the president and cybersecurity coordinator, White House

Steve White, chief security officer, ForgeRock

A panel that includes John Boyd, assistant director, Department of Homeland Security

Nicki Sonpar, director of technology, Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA)

John P. Wagner, deputy executive assistant commissioner, US Customs and Border Protection

Opening and closing remarks from Troy K. Schneider, editor-in-chief, FCW and GCN

Topics for discussion include:

The role of Identity and Access Management in cybersecurity strategy

Single sign-on strategies for improving the end-user/customer experience

The role of smart card-based authentication

The intersection of IAM and the Internet of Things (IoT)

The ForgeRock Identity Platform supports strategic digital identity use cases, specifically customer identity and access management (CIAM), the internet of things (IoT), and privacy and consent solutions that enable compliance with current and future regulations. CIAM is a critical capability for all industries, including financial services, government, telecom, media, retail, manufacturing and many others, to cope with disruptive forces such as the consumer preference for buying products online, the need for new frictionless routes to market, and citizen engagement.

