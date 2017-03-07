ForgeRock Appoints Hermann Wimmer as General Manager, International, Following Year of Accelerated Global Growth

Former Co-President of Teradata to Lead ForgeRock International

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM and DUSSELDORF, GERMANY and OSLO, NORWAY--(Marketwired - Mar 7, 2017) - ForgeRock®, the leading platform provider of digital identity management solutions, today announces that Hermann Wimmer is joining the company as General Manager, International. Wimmer's leadership role is a newly-created position following a highly successful year for ForgeRock, which saw the company's international business growth accelerate amid surging demand for the ForgeRock Identity Platform™. As ForgeRock aims to build on this success in 2017, Wimmer is a key hire for the continued implementation of its international strategy. He will lead all revenue growth operations for ForgeRock outside North America, including EMEA and APAC, reporting directly to CEO Mike Ellis.

"ForgeRock's digital identity solutions stand out in that they enable enterprises across global industries to add top-line revenue by securing trusted digital journeys of people, devices, machines, data, and services," said Mr. Ellis. "Our unique capabilities -- along with demand for GDPR solutions for privacy and consent, and the surging growth of the Internet of Things (IoT) globally -- have driven the uptick in international business we've seen in the past year. We're thrilled to have Hermann on board, and his leadership skills and experience will be invaluable assets in driving forward our international growth strategy and continued global success."

Wimmer has years of experience leading successful teams in the technology sector, and an outstanding track record as a global executive. He spent the last 15 years of his career working in the big data and data analytics sectors, supporting businesses across different industries with managing digital transformation. He has held several high-level executive posts, most recently as Co-President of Teradata Corp., a US-based leader in analytic data platforms, marketing and analytic applications. At Teradata, Wimmer also served earlier as President of the International region, leading growth and developing new markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific. Wimmer has over 25 years' experience in business development, multi-channel development and growth strategy execution in international IT and software companies.

Wimmer said: "Digital identity management is one of the fastest-growing IT markets globally. The ForgeRock Identity Platform offers the best available technology to support businesses pursuing digital transformation strategies to increase customer engagement with the highest level of security. Additionally, having met so many smart and passionate people at the company, I'm convinced ForgeRock has the know-how and momentum to become a game-changer for businesses worldwide in the years to come."

About ForgeRock

ForgeRock is the Digital Identity Management company that transforms the way organizations securely engage with customers, employees, devices, and things. Organizations that adopt the ForgeRock Identity Platform™ as their digital identity system of record are better equipped to monetize personalized customer relationships, meet stringent regulations for privacy and consent (GDPR, HIPAA, FCC privacy, etc.), and gear up for the Internet of Things. ForgeRock serves hundreds of brands, including Morningstar, Vodafone, GEICO, TomTom, and Pearson, as well as governments like Norway, Canada, and Belgium, among many others. Headquartered in San Francisco, California, ForgeRock has offices in London, Bristol, Düsseldorf, Grenoble, Paris, Oslo, Singapore, Sydney and Vancouver, Washington. For more information and free downloads, visit www.forgerock.com or follow ForgeRock on social media:

