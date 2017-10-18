ForgeRock Delivers First, Comprehensive Interactive Profile and Privacy Dashboard for GDPR Compliance

Puts privacy, preference management and fine-grained access controls in the hands of consumers; empowers organizations to compete more effectively in the new regulatory environment

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Oct 18, 2017) - ForgeRock®, the leading platform provider of digital identity management solutions, today announced the debut of the Profile and Privacy Management Dashboard as part of the ForgeRock Identity Platform 5.5, the latest release of its award-winning flagship offering. Beyond simple preference management, the new interactive dashboard enables ForgeRock customers to easily bring their online products and services into compliance with the forthcoming General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). For consumers, the dashboard provides precise control over personal data and sharing settings, while also conveying the clear message that the companies they're doing business with are serious about their privacy and GDPR compliance.

With this release, ForgeRock extends its identity-centric approach as the first and only solution that enables consumers to manage all identity data about them in a single platform, with self-service controls for editing personal information, opting-in or opting-out of data collection, regulating device pairing, authorizing app access with greater login and security options, and managing privacy and consent features, including the "right to be forgotten." The dashboard's API-first model, flexible customization capabilities, and fine-grained data sharing features distinguish it as the identity market's most complete offering for managing people, services, and things, integrated across the end-to-end enterprise -- including legacy applications and infrastructure. This approach not only caters to marketing teams that want a rapid, out-of-box experience but also to IT and security teams that prefer customization.

Click here to see the Profile and Privacy Dashboard in action.

The GDPR is EU legislation, but its reach will be truly global. Beginning May 25th, 2018, any business that deals with EU citizens will be subject to its provisions. GDPR essentially gives EU citizens control over their personal data, even as it is stored and managed in private third party systems. The law gives individuals the right to see what data is held, to access it, to correct it, to take it elsewhere, and ultimately to delete it. With penalties for violations potentially rising into the multi-millions range, companies across all industries must take GDPR very seriously.

The new, interactive Profile and Privacy Management Dashboard enables ForgeRock customers to easily bring their online products and services into compliance with the GDPR, and position themselves to aggressively compete in the emerging regulatory environment. When deployed by banks, retailers, or any organization that handles sensitive personal data, the dashboard enables consumers to manage all of their profile and privacy settings in one place. The dashboard supports the key GDPR requirements from within a convenient, centralized dashboard, including:

the right to be informed

the right of access

the right of rectification

the right to withdraw consent at any time

the right of erasure or the right to be forgotten





"Smart organizations understand that GDPR is a business opportunity, and not simply an onerous regulation. It's a chance for companies to distinguish themselves in the marketplace as responsible stewards of sensitive personal data," said Michael Ellis, CEO of ForgeRock. "The new ForgeRock Identity Platform enables our customers to go beyond the basics of GDPR with advanced privacy controls for consumers. They can build on open standards and address GDPR mandates by providing consumers a convenient, centralized, and transparent privacy dashboard that treats customer data as a joint asset. By empowering customers with self-service capabilities -- including opt-in and opt-out settings, what information is captured and shared, and account deletion -- brands can build trust and lock in loyalty in the challenging new regulatory environment."

Martin Kuppinger, founder of KuppingerCole, a leading industry analyst firm, said, "ForgeRock's Profile & Privacy Management Dashboard provides a consistent interface for all major capabilities required for interfacing with the customer to achieve GDPR compliance as well as compliance with many other privacy regulations for different localities. It also allows organizations to build consistent and feature-rich interfaces for their customers, even if they are not mandated to use all the specific features. With this approach, ForgeRock again demonstrates its leading-edge position amongst the providers of Identity Platforms, delivering a well-thought-out and comprehensive capability, combined with the proven strength of their highly scalable ForgeRock Identity Platform."

KuppingerCole has written a special report on ForgeRock and how businesses can leverage GDPR to increase customer engagement. Click here to access the report.

New Release Brings Support for UMA 2.0, Expands Identity Providers and Marketing Integration

The new ForgeRock platform also features support for the User-Managed Access (UMA) 2.0 standard. UMA gives customers and employees a convenient way to determine who and what gets access to personal data, for how long, and under what circumstances, which is especially important in the era of GDPR and other data privacy regulations that prioritize choice and control for the individual. The UMA 2.0 standard is simple to adopt, and includes an extension grant of OAuth 2.0 with additional simplicity, security, and IoT benefits.

Additionally, the ForgeRock Identity Platform has added WeChat, VKontakte, Instagram, Twitter, and Salesforce to its growing list of identity providers, and marketing integration for Marketo and Adobe Campaign. Businesses can synchronize customer profiles and continuously collect up-to-date user data with realtime data aggregation from these sources. With the addition of the Profile Management and Privacy Dashboard, consumers have even greater choice in what identity providers they want to authenticate with, and can easily adjust marketing preferences. ForgeRock users leverage the solution to enable compliance with many GDPR requirements, whilst delivering personalized, omnichannel experiences that can increase customer engagement.

The Profile and Privacy Management Dashboard will be available on October 27, 2017. To purchase the ForgeRock Identity Platform, or access a free trial version, visit the ForgeRock website: https://www.forgerock.com/platform/how-buy/

About ForgeRock

ForgeRock®, the leader in digital identity management, transforms how businesses build trusted relationships with people, services, and things. Organizations adopt the ForgeRock Identity Platform™ as their digital identity system of record to monetize customer relationships, address stringent regulations for privacy and consent (GDPR, HIPAA, FCC privacy, etc.), and leverage the internet of things. ForgeRock serves hundreds of brands, including Morningstar, Vodafone, GEICO, TomTom, and Pearson, as well as governments such as Norway, New Zealand, and Belgium, among many others. Headquartered in San Francisco, California, ForgeRock has offices in Austin, London, Bristol, Grenoble, Munich, Paris, Oslo, Singapore, Sydney and Vancouver, Washington. ForgeRock is privately held, backed by leading global venture capital firms Accel Partners, Foundation Capital, Meritech Capital and KKR. For more information and free downloads, visit www.forgerock.com or follow ForgeRock on social media:

Facebook ForgeRock | Twitter @ForgeRock | LinkedIn ForgeRock |