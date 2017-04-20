ForgeRock Edge Security Offers Complete End-to-End Security for Internet of Things Deployments

Along with expanded solution offering, ForgeRock establishes Early Access Program and introduces initial participants, including ARM, Dell, and Trustonic

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 20, 2017) - ForgeRock®, the leading platform provider of digital identity management solutions, today announced ForgeRock Edge Security, offering complete end-to-end security for internet of things (IoT) deployments. These new edge security capabilities will be demonstrated at Hannover Messe on April 24. Through an innovative combination of cryptographic security and standards-based identity technologies, ForgeRock Edge Security bridges the gap between device/chip and cloud/web security paradigms with new software that runs on smart edge devices, providing a trusted device identity proofing and registration process.

Recent cybercrime and hacking exploits have shown clearly that much of the IoT -- devices, services and applications -- is coming online largely in the absence of adequate security measures due to the weakness of legacy password- and certificate-oriented authentication. ForgeRock Edge Security provides a far superior solution that dramatically increases security by applying identity principles to establish and maintain trust of IoT devices and their communications. To empower partners and end users to leverage ForgeRock Edge Security, ForgeRock announced its Early Access Program. In mission critical environments, ForgeRock Edge Security can also leverage today's leading edge chip security providers, including ARM TrustZone technology, Intel Software Guard Extensions, and Trustonic's chip embedded Trusted Execution Environment (TEE).

"Business processes are only as secure as their weakest link. Inadequate password, certificate-based authentication and encryption processes mean that many devices in IoT deployments today are weak links," said Michael Horne, vice president and deputy general manager, IoT Business, ARM. "ForgeRock's new Edge Security offering will enable IoT developers to fully realize the advantages of the ARM mbed™ IoT Device Platform and ARM TrustZone technology."

ForgeRock Edge Security includes a ForgeRock Trusted Application (TA) that runs in the Trustonic Trusted Execution Environment (TEE), a secure area of the main processor. This allows ForgeRock to establish the all-important hardware root-of-trust on devices, and store cryptographic secrets in the most secure element of the device hardware -- all without using any username/passwords or non-scalable PKI certificates. "We are very excited that the ForgeRock Edge Security solution leverages the Trustonic Trusted Execution Environment, which is now available in more than 1 billion smart devices, taking full advantage of the latest security chip technologies such as ARM TrustZone," says George Kanuck, SVP Global Sales and Marketing at Trustonic.

To provide business value, IoT devices must seamlessly integrate with the connected world, including clouds, microservices, applications, and their protected APIs, and, of course, people. ForgeRock Edge Security includes a secure IoT message broker to provide client authorization for trusted devices and services, and rich data security using cryptographic secrets to sign and encrypt data for privacy and integrity. As the newest component within the Identity Platform, ForgeRock Edge Security allows organizations to securely and centrally manage digital identities, authentication and authorization for everyone and everything. As ForgeRock Founder and CTO Lasse Andresen describes it: "With the launch of ForgeRock Edge Security, we've extended our leadership in providing secure digital identity from chip-to-cloud, and will enable organizations of any size to provide end-to-end security at enormous scale."

In addition to Dell being an early tester of ForgeRock Edge Security, ForgeRock has also joined the Dell IoT Solutions Partner Program. Jason Shepherd, Director of IoT Strategy and Partnerships at Dell said: "Our customers are deploying Dell Edge Gateways in the world's most rugged and industrial environments, so we understand that security and safety should never be an afterthought. We like that ForgeRock takes a purpose-built approach to IoT security, enabling end-to-end trust, so our customers can deploy IoT initiatives with functional integrity and device security assured. We're excited to have ForgeRock on-board as a Dell IoT Solutions Partner and look forward to helping our customers see real ROI from their IoT deployments."

About ForgeRock

