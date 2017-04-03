ForgeRock Redefines Digital Identity Management with Enhanced Capabilities for The Internet of Things

Following Record Sales of Over $100 Million in FY 2016, The Innovation Leader in Customer Identity and Privacy Launches Purpose-Built Solutions for IoT

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 3, 2017) - Fresh off its record-setting sales year of over $100 million, ForgeRock today announced a new version of the ForgeRock Identity Platform™, the first comprehensive identity platform for the Internet of Things (IoT). The ForgeRock Identity Platform 5.0 increases the gap between traditional people-based identity and access management (IAM) and advanced Digital Identity Management. This new platform release is designed for organisations leveraging IoT and supporting devices such as autonomous vehicles, industrial machines, smart homes, wearables, and connected cars -- in addition to the people who use them.

Since 2010, top global brands have used the ForgeRock Identity Platform to create a single view of their customers, support omnichannel business models, and deliver personalised customer experiences as part of global customer identity and access management (CIAM) projects. In 2013, ForgeRock customers pioneered the use of identity management for not only human identity but also devices and digital services. The ForgeRock platform uses a relationship model to power the first context-based security system that connects the relationship of a person to a device, and data, as part of the authentication process.

Today's release of the ForgeRock Identity Platform builds on a history of visionary development, supporting the identity of things not only in consumer deployments, but also for industrial IoT and operational technology (OT) implementations where security is paramount. From connected cars to robotics to shipping containers to factory automation, ForgeRock's solutions are uniquely designed for IoT scale, where identities stretch into the billions -- dwarfing traditional internal IAM limitations. These new solutions will be demonstrated live at Hannover Messe, the world's largest industrial trade show to be held 24-28 April in Hannover, Germany. At Hannover Messe, ForgeRock will also preview additional security capabilities "on the edge" for IoT, and announce integration and strategic partnerships with some of the biggest names in IoT.

In addition to enhanced IoT features, the latest iteration of the ForgeRock Identity Platform includes several new and improved capabilities for privacy, security, and cloud deployment, including:

Enhanced IoT Security. Organisations can now protect against the misuse and theft of OAuth2 tokens while easily providing secure registration, authentication, and authorisation of new devices within a digital ecosystem.

Greater Privacy Controls for Users. Organisations can empower consumers to personally manage what data is collected and used based on their user profile, including opt-in/opt-out settings and the ability to close and delete accounts.

Social Registration and Login Options. ForgeRock customers can boost customer engagement across any device or thing using popular providers such as Facebook, Google, and LinkedIn. These capabilities provide customers a seamless way to use services and smart products without having to create yet another password or fill out lengthy forms, while enabling organisations to gain access to rich customer identity data so they can better understand, personalise, and engage their customers throughout the entire buyer lifecycle.

Automation and Continuous Delivery. Organisations can now easily integrate the ForgeRock Identity Platform into their DevOps and dynamic cloud architecture environments to achieve faster time to market and elasticity. These features provide the agility of Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) with the power of a full identity platform.

Enhanced Developer Tools. Developers will benefit from enhancements to the ForgeRock Developer Studio for the ForgeRock Identity Gateway. These enhancements allow the gateway to be easily configured to protect applications, devices/things, and IoT brokers, such as ARM mbed. In addition, the ForgeRock API Explorer simplifies the integration of the ForgeRock Identity Platform to virtually anything.

Unified Platform with Modern Architecture. The new platform makes it even easier to integrate legacy applications across modern web, mobile and APIs, and provides greater visibility with rich interactive documentation for the platform's common REST API.

These new solutions build on the proven platform that has driven dramatic expansion in ForgeRock's customer base over the past year. New customers include some of the largest and most recognised brands across a variety of industries including financial services, retail/consumer goods, telecommunications/media, industrial/automotive, healthcare and public sector.

Privacy Solutions for the IoT Era

The demand for ForgeRock solutions has been driven by the explosive growth of IoT, and the increasing need for privacy and consent solutions to address regulations such as the EU General Data Privacy Regulation (GDPR). The IoT is reshaping concepts of personal data privacy and the types of security that organisations must provide to protect customers, patients, and citizens -- their data and their devices. The ForgeRock Identity Platform is designed as a unified platform for data privacy that can scale to manage hundreds of millions of identities. In successfully rolling out the industry's first User-Managed Access (UMA) offering in 2016, ForgeRock is providing a convenient new way for organisations to empower customers and employees to selectively and securely share data from cloud, mobile, and IoT sources. Companies and public sector entities can leverage the UMA-standard implementation to add privacy and consent capabilities to entire partner ecosystems and mitigate the risks of a changing regulatory landscape.

"We're very confident that the ForgeRock Identity Platform, and its implementation of the User-Managed Access standard for privacy and consent, is the right solution for the challenges facing the citizens of New Zealand."

- Bill Young, New Zealand Department of Internal Affairs

"At Philips, we're on a mission to improve people's lives, and to empower people to take better care of themselves and others. With the rise of cloud-based data, health, and wellness apps and consumer sensors, it's important to be able to share all those sources of data with family members, health professionals, and others under close personal control. With ForgeRock, we are able to design innovative data-sharing and consent technologies into our HealthSuite Digital Platform that make it possible to foster consumer and patient trust."

- Jeroen Tas, Chief Innovation Officer & Strategy Officer, Philips

ForgeRock Launches ForgeRock Trust Network, Named to CRN 100

The Channel Company, publishers of CRN, recognised ForgeRock in the CRN Security 100 placing it as one of the coolest Identity Management companies in its 2017 listing. The CRN recognition follows the Spring 2016 launch of the ForgeRock Trust Network, a global partner programme designed to facilitate profitable growth for ForgeRock resellers, system integrators, and technology partners. The programme enables simplified, consistent engagement for existing partners, amongst which ForgeRock counts prominent global advisory firms and system integrators such as Accenture, Deloitte, and PwC, as well as established identity and access management specialists. The programme has also been successful in attracting new partners, including broad line IT solution providers, identity specialists, and digital agencies. The ForgeRock Trust Network includes nearly a dozen service providers who offer The ForgeRock Identity Platform as a service including Accenture, Deutsch Telecom, Hub City Media, and Simeo.

About ForgeRock

