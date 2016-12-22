News Room
December 22, 2016 02:00 ET

Form 8.3 - Fyffes Plc

Ap19

FORM 8.3

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

1.  KEY INFORMATION

----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Name of person dealing (Note 1)         Glazer Capital, LLC                 
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Company dealt in                        Fyffes Plc                          
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Class of relevant security to which     EUR0.06 ordinary shares             
the dealings being disclosed relate                                         
(Note 2)                                                                    
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Date of dealing                         December 21, 2016                   
----------------------------------------------------------------------------

2.  INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS

a.  Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of
    relevant security dealt in (Note 3)

---------------------------------------------------------------------------
                                           Long        Short               
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
                                   Number    (%)       Number    (%)       
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
(1) Relevant securities            0 (0%)              0 (0%)              
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
(2) Derivatives (other than        7,043,975 (2.13%)   0 (0%)              
options)                                                                   
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
(3) Options and agreements to      0 (0%)              0 (0%)              
purchase/sell                                                              
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Total                              7,043,975 (2.13%)   0 (0%)              
---------------------------------------------------------------------------

b.  Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company,
    other than the class dealt in (Note 3)

---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Class of relevant security:                Long        Short               
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
                                   Number    (%)       Number    (%)       
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
(1) Relevant securities                                                    
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
                                                                           
(2) Derivatives (other than                                                
options)                                                                   
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
                                                                           
(3) Options and agreements to                                              
purchase/sell                                                              
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Total                                                                      
---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ap20

1.  DEALINGS (Note 4)

a.  Purchases and sales

---------------------------------------------------------------------------
                                                                           
Purchase/sale    Number of relevant securities    Price per unit (Note 5)  
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
                                                                           
---------------------------------------------------------------------------

b.  Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------
Product name,  Nature of transaction  Number of relevant  Price per unit  
e.g. CFD       (Note 6)               securities          (Note 5)        
                                      (Note 7)                            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------
CFD            Increased Long         50,000              2.228 EUR       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------

c.  Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities

i.  Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Product    Writing,     Number of   Exercise  Type, e.g.  Expiry  Option    
name,      selling,     securities  price     American,   date    money     
e.g. call  purchasing,  to which              European            paid/     
option     varying etc. the option            etc.                received  
                        relates                                   per unit  
                        (Note 7)                                  (Note 5)  
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
                                                                            
----------------------------------------------------------------------------

ii. Exercising

----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Product name,      Number of securities   Exercise price per unit (Note 5)  
e.g. call option                                                            
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
                                                                            
----------------------------------------------------------------------------

d.  Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities)
    (Note 4)

------------------------------------------------------------
Nature of transaction    Details    Price per unit          
(Note 8)                            (if applicable)(Note 5) 
------------------------------------------------------------
                                                            
------------------------------------------------------------

Ap21

2.  OTHER INFORMATION

Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the     
person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any 
relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to
the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant         
securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced.  
If none, this should be stated.                                             
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
                                                                            
None.                                                                       
----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9) YES/NO

---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Date of disclosure                                        December 22, 2016
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Contact name                                              David Barlow     
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Telephone number                                          (212) 808-7308   
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
If a connected EFM, name of offeree/offeror with which                     
connected                                                                  
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
If a connected EFM, state nature of connection (Note 10)                   
---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Contact Information

  • Glazer Capital LLC

News Room
 