Form 8.3 - Fyffes Plc

Ap19 FORM 8.3 IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013 DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE 1. KEY INFORMATION ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name of person dealing (Note 1) Glazer Capital, LLC ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Company dealt in Fyffes Plc ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Class of relevant security to which EUR0.06 ordinary shares the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Date of dealing December 21, 2016 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS a. Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3) --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Long Short --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number (%) Number (%) --------------------------------------------------------------------------- (1) Relevant securities 0 (0%) 0 (0%) --------------------------------------------------------------------------- (2) Derivatives (other than 7,043,975 (2.13%) 0 (0%) options) --------------------------------------------------------------------------- (3) Options and agreements to 0 (0%) 0 (0%) purchase/sell --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total 7,043,975 (2.13%) 0 (0%) --------------------------------------------------------------------------- b. Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3) --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Class of relevant security: Long Short --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number (%) Number (%) --------------------------------------------------------------------------- (1) Relevant securities --------------------------------------------------------------------------- (2) Derivatives (other than options) --------------------------------------------------------------------------- (3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Ap20 1. DEALINGS (Note 4) a. Purchases and sales --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Purchase/sale Number of relevant securities Price per unit (Note 5) --------------------------------------------------------------------------- --------------------------------------------------------------------------- b. Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions) -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Product name, Nature of transaction Number of relevant Price per unit e.g. CFD (Note 6) securities (Note 5) (Note 7) -------------------------------------------------------------------------- CFD Increased Long 50,000 2.228 EUR -------------------------------------------------------------------------- c. Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities i. Writing, selling, purchasing or varying ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Product Writing, Number of Exercise Type, e.g. Expiry Option name, selling, securities price American, date money e.g. call purchasing, to which European paid/ option varying etc. the option etc. received relates per unit (Note 7) (Note 5) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ii. Exercising ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Product name, Number of securities Exercise price per unit (Note 5) e.g. call option ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- d. Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4) ------------------------------------------------------------ Nature of transaction Details Price per unit (Note 8) (if applicable)(Note 5) ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------ Ap21 2. OTHER INFORMATION Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- None. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9) YES/NO --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Date of disclosure December 22, 2016 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Contact name David Barlow --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Telephone number (212) 808-7308 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- If a connected EFM, name of offeree/offeror with which connected --------------------------------------------------------------------------- If a connected EFM, state nature of connection (Note 10) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------