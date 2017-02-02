Form 8.3 - Lavdenon Group

February 02, 2017 10:30 ET
1
Form 8.3 August 2016
FORM 8.3
PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY
A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE
Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code")
1. KEY INFORMATION
(a)Full name of discloser: Sandell Asset Management Corp.
(c)Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant Lavendon Group PLC
securities this form relates:
(e)Date position held/dealing undertaken: 2/1/2017
(f)In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser N/A
making disclosures in respect of any other party to the
offer?
2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE
(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree
to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)
Class of relevant security: 1p ordinary
Interests Short positions
Number % Number %
(1)Relevant securities owned and/or
controlled:
(2)Cash-settled derivatives: 4,784,336 2.81
(3)Stock-settled derivatives (including
options) and agreements to
purchase/sell:
4,784,336 2.81
TOTAL:
3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE
1p ordinary Swap Increasing a long position 2,109,336 2.69
4. OTHER INFORMATION
(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements
None
(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives
None
(c) Attachments
Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached? No
Date of disclosure: 2/2/2016
Contact name: Adam Hoffman
Telephone number: 1-212-603-5814
Sandell Asset Management Europe Limited
