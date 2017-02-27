Former Accenture Group CEO Stephen Rohleder Joins Apogee Advisory Board

Industry Veteran to Provide Strategic Guidance to Higher Ed's Largest ResNet & Video Provider

AUSTIN, TX--(Marketwired - Feb 27, 2017) - Apogee, higher education's largest ResNet and video solutions provider, today announced the appointment of Stephen Rohleder, former Accenture group CEO and industry veteran, to the Apogee Advisory Board, effective this month. With a distinguished career spanning more than 35 years, Rohleder's extensive experience and decades of client service will be invaluable as Apogee continues to scale and reach new levels of growth.

Rohleder is a 35-plus year veteran of Accenture, a leading global professional services company providing services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. Rohleder held many senior leadership positions during his tenure, including Chief Operating Officer, Chief Executive of the Healthcare and Public Sector and Chief Executive of North America.

Currently, Rohleder is principal owner of SGR Equity Investments which he founded in 2015 and where he advises small-to-medium privately-held companies on strategy development, operations improvement and market growth.

Rohleder serves on a number of committees and boards, including those at higher education institutions. At the University of Texas, he chaired the Business Productivity Committee, serves on the McCombs Business Advisory Council, the Texas Venture Labs Advisory Council and the Chancellor's Circle.

"Apogee is honored to have someone of Steve's caliber and character advising our team," said Charles Brady, Apogee founder and CEO. "While Steve's resume speaks for itself, so does his reputation in driving transformational client strategies -- something that is critically important to us at Apogee. We begin 2017 with a fortified team to help our university partners foster environments in which new ideas flourish through ResNet and video."

According to Rohleder, "The higher education technology market continues to see accelerating disruption as students' demands are changing rapidly. Higher education institutions recognize the importance of high-quality Wi-Fi, ResNet and video solutions for attracting and retaining students. Apogee is the market leader in this industry and I am excited about the company's future. I look forward to contributing to its ongoing business and customer growth strategies."

About Apogee

Apogee is the largest provider of on-campus residential networks and video solutions in higher education. The company's suite of solutions, designed from the ground up to meet the needs of today's students, include residential networks, IPTV and curated campus content. Partnering with Apogee enables schools to derive greater value from their IT investments and increase student satisfaction, while achieving budget stability and predictability. Find out why nine out of 10 schools that choose to outsource ResNet choose to partner with Apogee at apogee.us.