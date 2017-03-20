Former CIA Director to Keynote Second Annual Hemp Summit

LOVELAND, CO--(Marketwired - Mar 20, 2017) - Hemp Business Journal (HBJ), the hemp industry's authority on big data and market intelligence, has announced its second annual Hemp Summit at the NoCo Hemp Expo on March 31, 2017 in Loveland, Colorado.

The keynote speaker for the Hemp Summit will be James Woolsey, Jr., former Director of the CIA and hemp industry advocate. His keynote will highlight governmental issues that have plagued the industrial hemp movement and solutions for getting hemp fully, federally legalized.

The Hemp Summit has partnered with CPS (Canna Pro Series) to feature an exclusive speaker series on professional development for attorneys, accountants and other industry professionals.

Other topics at the Hemp Summit include insights on the DEA, FDA, USDA and the challenges and opportunities arising between the hemp industry and the natural products, pharmaceutical and legal marijuana industries. Attendees will receive the latest market analysis on GW Pharmaceuticals, and hear from panelists representing key U.S. hemp industry players including CV Sciences, Folium Bioscience, Mary's Medicinal, New Frontier Data, CBDRx and more.

Cannopy Corporation will hold an educational presentation on industrial technology, scalability and how national product manufactures can be confident with sourcing hemp for their products. "We are proud to be one of the leaders in this unilateral movement to help hemp find freedom -- we look forward to sharing Cannopy's vision and expertise," said Peyton Palaio, CEO & Founder of Cannopy Corporation.

"The Hemp Summit is business-focused; it's where the leaders and professionals of this emerging American industry come to network, learn and get on the inside track. We hope to see you there!" said Sean Murphy, founder of Hemp Business Journal.

To learn more and purchase tickets to the Hemp Summit visit:

http://nocohempexpo.com/hemp-summit-2017