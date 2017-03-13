Former Director of Enforcement and Compliance for the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency Joins Buckley Sandler

Addition of Ellen Warwick Further Deepens Firm's Regulatory and Enforcement Capabilities

WASHINGTON, DC--(Marketwired - Mar 13, 2017) - Buckley Sandler LLP announced today that Ellen M. Warwick, former Director for Enforcement and Compliance for the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), has joined the firm as a Senior Counsel. Resident in the firm's Washington, DC office, Warwick will further expand Buckley Sandler's Enforcement Actions & Investigations, Financial Institutions Regulation, Supervision & Technology and Anti-Money Laundering/Bank Secrecy Act & Sanctions practices.

Her arrival follows that of Daniel P. Stipano, former Deputy Chief Counsel for the OCC, who joined the firm in January 2017. Stipano served for three decades with the OCC and was a key participant in numerous banking regulatory and enforcement milestones. Warwick, who served for 21 years with the OCC, worked closely with Stipano in ensuring the effective and consistent application of OCC bank supervision and enforcement policies for all enforcement actions.

"Since our inception, we have augmented our team with lawyers who have extensive government regulatory and enforcement experience," said Buckley Sandler Chairman & Executive Partner, Andrew L. Sandler. "The addition of Ellen, closely following Dan's arrival, further strengthens our anti-money laundering and financial crimes work, and provides our clients with increased insight and guidance."

While at the OCC, Warwick oversaw the Enforcement and Compliance Division, where she was responsible for conducting investigations and taking administrative enforcement actions against national banks and institution-affiliated parties of national banks. She was directly involved in hundreds of OCC enforcement actions and numerous industry-wide prohibitions in the areas of BSA/AML, consumer compliance, and safety and soundness.

Prior to joining the OCC, Warwick was a trial attorney at the Department of Justice and an Assistant District Attorney at the Essex County District Attorney's Office in Massachusetts.

Brendan Clegg, who worked with Warwick for the past three years at the OCC, is joining Buckley Sandler as an Associate. At the OCC, he was involved in evaluating compliance of financial institutions and individuals; assessing the conduct of institutions and affiliated parties; and conducting investigations into bank affairs and corporate governance matters.

Warwick received her LL.M. from Boston University School of Law; J.D. from the New England School of Law; and B.A., cum laude, from Boston College. Clegg received his J.D., summa cum laude, from William & Mary Law School; and B.A., magna cum laude, from Colgate University.

ABOUT BUCKLEY SANDLER: With more than 150 lawyers in Washington, DC, Los Angeles, New York, Chicago and London, Buckley Sandler LLP offers premier enforcement, litigation, compliance, regulatory and transactional services to financial services institutions, as well as leading and early stage companies, joint ventures, private equity funds and individual clients throughout the world. "The best at what they do in the country." (Chambers USA)