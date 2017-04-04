Bock to Divulge the Secrets to Getting Innovation Right as the HR Technology Conference Celebrates 20th Anniversary Year

HORSHAM, PA--(Marketwired - Apr 4, 2017) - Human Resource Executive® magazine, the premier publication focused on strategic issues in HR, today announced that Laszlo Bock, a New York Times best-selling author and former Senior Vice President of People Operations at Google, will deliver the opening keynote presentation at the 20th Annual HR Technology Conference & Exposition®. The conference, which is widely regarded as the HR show to attend for anyone in the industry, will be held at The Venetian® Las Vegas from Tuesday, October 10 through Friday, October 13, 2017.

"The term 'innovation' has become the business word du jour, but few organizations truly understand what it takes to achieve a culture of innovation -- and fewer still recognize the role that HR can and should play in paving the way for that culture," said HR Technology Conference co-chair Steve Boese. "With his groundbreaking work in areas such as people analytics -- where he applied academic-quality rigor and Google-paced innovation to people management -- Laszlo literally wrote the book on how to unlock organizational performance and innovation through people practices. We are excited to welcome him as the opening keynote presenter at this year's HR Technology Conference and know that our attendees will gain invaluable insight into how to transform their companies through innovation from his session."

While many believe they have the secret to innovation -- establishing aspirational, "moonshot" goals, investing in secret skunkworks facilities, or using design thinking -- Bock recognizes that there is no single path to innovation and creativity. Different situations, teams and problems all require different approaches. In his keynote, "From Moonshots to Roofshots: What Everyone Gets Wrong About Innovation and How to Get It Right," Bock promises to bust the myths and misconceptions surrounding innovation. Drawing on his experience throughout Google's long history of innovation, he also will outline how HR and HR IT leaders can play a critical role in creating organizations that are built to innovate. HR Technology Conference attendees will learn about the specific skills and tools these leaders need to enable employees to embrace an innovative mindset and turn innovation into reality for their organization.

"When it comes to innovation, it's easy to focus on crazy, ambitious goals. But that's not the only way. More often than not, success hinges on steady, incremental advances. Even more deeply, innovation is rooted in the kind of environment and culture you create," Bock said. "I look forward to sharing with HR Technology Conference attendees my ideas about the ways for HR professionals to establish and foster innovative cultures within their companies."

Well known for leading Google's people function as the company grew from 6,000 to 75,000 employees, Bock also is the best-selling author of the book, "WORK RULES! Insights from Inside Google to Transform How You Live and Lead." The informative book has been published in more than 20 languages and earned numerous honors, including being named as one of the best business books of the year by The Economist and one of the top 10 books on creative leadership by Forbes. As a highly sought-after strategic advisor, Bock has partnered with founders and leadership teams to help them scale, lead and build amazing cultures during times of hyper-growth.

Prior to joining Google in 2006, Bock held various executive leadership roles within GE Capital, including serving as the company's vice president of human resources. While he was a management consultant at McKinsey & Company, he collaborated with clients in the technology, private equity and media industries on a variety of strategic and operational issues. Bock also is a fellow of the National Academy of Human Resources and currently serves on the Aspen Institute's National Commission for Social, Emotional, and Academic Learning. He was named "HR Executive of the Year" in 2010, followed by receiving an "HR Professional of the Decade" designation in 2015.

For years, the HR Technology Conference has been the must-attend event for HR professionals around the world, thanks to the high-caliber educational opportunities it provides. The addition of Bock's keynote presentation on innovation indicates the event's single-minded dedication to ensuring attendees have the information and tools they need to be successful in their roles.

Registration is now open for the 20th Annual HR Technology Conference & Exposition®. Additional information, including Super Saver registration details, is available at www.HRTechConference.com or by calling toll-free 1-800-727-1227.

About the HR Technology Conference & Exposition®

Founded in 1997, the HR Technology Conference is the world's leading event on HR technology covering all the latest trends -- Talent Acquisition, Employee Engagement, Diversity & Inclusion, Big Data and more! From strategy and selection to post-implementation, HR Tech is a pivotal stop for all organizations on their HR journey. Featuring more than 60 presentations delivered by senior executives from leading organizations, HR Tech never sells speaking slots, resulting in a high-caliber learning experience with real-world lessons and practical takeaways. HR Tech annually attracts industry experts, thought leaders, software vendors, senior HR executives, HR generalists, HR systems leaders, IT innovators and more. The show is also home to the annual Women in HR Technology Pre-Conference Event, which empowers women within HR and HR technology to grow personally and professionally. Additionally, HR Tech Conference hosts the world's largest Expo of HR technology products and services -- a number of vendors even choose to announce their latest products for the first time at the conference. There is no better place to touch, compare and contrast the latest solutions from leading vendors in every category, as well as start-ups. For more information, visit www.HRTechConference.com.