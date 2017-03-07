Former HP Enterprise Engineering Executive Joins NuoDB Leadership Team

Mark Kaufman to spearhead development of elastic SQL database to support customers worldwide

CAMBRIDGE, MA--(Marketwired - March 07, 2017) - NuoDB, the elastic SQL database company for cloud applications, today announced the addition of Mark Kaufman as senior vice president of engineering. With more than 30 years of software development experience, Mark is well suited to spearhead the development of NuoDB's unique technology, designed to maintain the transactional consistency and durability that databases of record demand, while offering customers the scale-out simplicity, elasticity, and continuous availability that cloud applications require. With this announcement, NuoDB further strengthens its leadership team and underscores its commitment to product innovation as customer adoption continues to gain momentum.

Mark comes to NuoDB from Hewlett Packard Enterprise where he served as vice president of engineering with responsibility for HPE's information management products. Previously, he was senior vice president of engineering and general manager at Iron Mountain, overseeing development of all digital data protection products. Mark also served as executive vice president of engineering and interim CEO at ExaGrid and has held senior engineering management roles at a number of organizations including EMC Corporation, Dolphin Interconnect Solutions and Kendall Square Research.

In his new role, Mark will be responsible for advancing NuoDB's technology to drive the company's revenue growth while maintaining high quality, increasing customer value, and expanding the company's international development team.

A savvy senior executive, Mark is well versed in all aspects of building successful software teams, products, and companies. As the holder of eight patents, Mark also has a proven track record of innovation and delivering new products to market including cloud-based enterprise backup, storage network virtualization, networking, development tools, and parallel processing / supercomputing products.

"We are confident in Mark's ability to deliver on our vision for NuoDB today and in the future as demand for modern infrastructures accelerates. His rich engineering experience and proven business acumen is a true asset to both our product development and leadership teams," said Bob Walmsley, president and CEO of NuoDB. "Most importantly, customers will greatly benefit from Mark's innovative contributions to further extend the value of our elastic SQL database, purpose-built for modern applications."

"NuoDB sits at the enviable intersection of technology that's architecturally interesting and addresses a critical market with a product that delivers genuine value to customers," said Kaufman. "I'm looking forward to expanding our market reach by capitalizing on NuoDB's unique technology foundation."

About NuoDB

NuoDB's elastic SQL database for cloud applications helps customers get applications to market faster and reduce their total cost of ownership. Software vendors and ecommerce companies rely on NuoDB to obtain the combination of scale-out simplicity, elasticity, and continuous availability that cloud applications require, with the transactional consistency and durability that databases of record demand.

As a result, customers can capitalize on modern technologies such as cloud computing and containerization to ensure their applications are ready for today's evolving expectations, as well as any future requirements.

NuoDB is headquartered in Cambridge, MA, USA, with offices in Dublin and Belfast. For more information, visit nuodb.com.